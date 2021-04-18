    Rams COO Kevin Demoff Discusses Aaron Donald Accusation by DeVincent Spriggs

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistApril 18, 2021

    El defensive tackle de los Rams de Los Ángeles Aaron Donald sonríe durante la segunda mitad del juego de la ronda de comodines de la NFL ante los Seahawks de Seattle, el sábado 9 de enero de 2021, en Seattle. (AP Foto/Scott Eklund)
    Scott Eklund/Associated Press

    The Los Angeles Rams said they made the right decision by withholding judgement on Aaron Donald.

    DeVincent Spriggs had initially filed a criminal complaint against the star defensive tackle claiming he was assaulted, but Spriggs later apologized after video showed Donald did not hit him.

    Rams Chief Operating Officer Kevin Demoff discussed the situation Sunday, via Kevin Modesti of the Los Angeles Daily News:

    "I think we're in an era of cell phones and videos. I think one of the things, it's always good to let situations play out. That's true in a particular time like this, when it appears to vindicate the player, and it's true, unfortunately, if it hadn't.

    "I think it's cliché to say we'll let the legal process play out. This is one where it may have happened quickly. We will see how it concludes. I think we'll just continue to let the story unfold the way it is."

    After the initial allegation against Donald, the Rams released a statement that said they were "collecting more information and will have no further comment at this time."

    The delayed reaction allowed more information to come to light, including the video evidence showing Donald breaking up the fight.

    "He actually saved Mr. Spriggs from further injury," attorney Casey White said on 93.7 The Fan, via Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. "It's fantastic, from a defense attorney's perspective, to be honest with you."

    It could allow the Rams and Donald to move forward and prepare for the 2021 NFL season.

