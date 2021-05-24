X

    Stephen Curry Had Hairline Fracture from Tailbone Injury, Says Warriors' Myers

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMay 24, 2021
    Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry reacts as time runs out after the Lakers defeated the Warriors 103-100 in an NBA basketball Western Conference Play-In game Wednesday, May 19, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

    Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers confirmed Stephen Curry did suffer a small fracture of his tailbone during the regular season. 

    "Small hairline, but as I've been told the pain was coming more from a contusion," Myers told reporters Monday at his end-of-season press conference. 

    Curry initially missed games in March after suffering the injury while falling on a three-point attempt against the Houston Rockets. He missed two weeks of action before returning but continued to play through pain the rest of the season.

    Warriors swingman Kent Bazemore initially admitted Curry's tailbone was fractured following the Warriors' play-in loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. The Warriors did not list the fracture on the injury report, instead calling it a contusion. 

    Curry put together perhaps the best individual season of his career in 2020-21, averaging 32.0 points, 5.8 assists and 5.5 rebounds to lead a subpar Warriors team to playoff contention.

    Golden State floundered in the limited games the two-time NBA MVP has missed this season, but this tailbone injury shouldn't impact him long term.

    Curry will have close to a full offseason of rest before games resume for the 2021-22 season. 

