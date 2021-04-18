F1 Announces New Race in Miami for 2022 Season Schedule in Hype Video

Giuseppe Cacace/Associated Press

Formula 1 is coming to Miami.

Stefano Domenicali, president of Formula 1, announced an open-wheel race set for Miami's Hard Rock Stadium complex in 2022:

"We are thrilled to announce that Formula 1 will be racing in Miami beginning in 2022. The USA is a key growth market for us, and we are greatly encouraged by our growing reach in the U.S., which will be further supported by this exciting second race. We will be working closely with the team from Hard Rock Stadium and the FIA to ensure the circuit delivers exciting racing but also leaves a positive and lasting contribution to the people in the local community.

"We are grateful to our fans, the Miami Gardens elected officials and the local tourism industry for their patience and support throughout this process. We are looking forward to bringing the greatest racing spectacle on the planet to Miami for the first time in our sport's history."

Formula 1 has not held an event in Florida since 1959. Miami will be the 11th U.S. city to host an F1 event since 1950.

The United States Grand Prix has been held in Austin since 2012, and this Miami event will be a second U.S. race in addition to the one in Texas.

A date for the race will be announced when Formula 1 reveals its 2022 schedule.