    Warriors' Stephen Curry Ties Kobe Bryant Record with 10th Straight 30-Point Game

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorApril 18, 2021

    Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart (36) defends against Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, April 17, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
    Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

    Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry posted 30 or more points for the 10th straight game after nailing a three-pointer with 5:47 remaining in the third quarter against the Boston Celtics on Saturday.

    With that bucket, the 12-year NBA veteran tied Los Angeles Lakers great Kobe Bryant's record for the most consecutive games with 30-plus points by someone aged 33 years or older.

    NBA legend Michael Jordan hit the seven-game mark on two separate occasions in 1996, per ESPN Stats & Info. He sits third on the aforementioned 33-and-older list.

    Curry's streak also landed him alongside other great company. ESPN Stats & Info noted that Curry joined a Warrior franchise list that includes just him and former NBA superstar Wilt Chamberlain:

    Before the game even began, Curry had joined Bryant, Jordan, James Harden, Tracy McGrady and LeBron James as the only players to score 32 or more points in nine consecutive games since 1983-84, per NBA.com/stats.

    Curry passed the 32-point mark for a 10th straight time after hitting a three-pointer with 1:56 remaining in the third.

    The two-time NBA MVP and three-time NBA champion averaged 38.2 points on 54.5 percent shooting in his last nine games entering Saturday.

