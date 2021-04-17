Demetrius Andrade Wants Gennady Golovkin, Jermall Charlo After Win vs. Williams

Christoph Schmidt/Associated Press

Demetrius Andrade earned a unanimous decision over Liam Williams on Saturday at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida, and he already has eyes on his next opponents.

Andrade asked for WBC middleweight champion Jermall Charlo and IBF and IBO champion Gennady Golovkin after the victory, per Lance Pugmire of The Athletic.

Andrade won 118-109, 118-109 and 116-111, remaining undefeated and hanging on to his WBO middleweight title.

The win was the 30th of his career, a feat he believes makes him deserving of a headline bout.

"At the end of the day, I'm the champion. I'm undefeated," he told DAZN's Chris Mannix. "I shouldn't have to inspire anyone to get into the ring for a belt, an undefeated record and a whole lot of money on the table, so whenever we could sit down at the table and make something happen, I'm willing to do it. I'm willing to risk it all."

Williams, a Wales native, was slotted into the fight as the second-ranked contender after the No. 1 WBO fighter, Jaime Munguia of Mexico, turned down the offer. Williams is now 23-3-1, with the 28-year-old having snapped a seven-fight winning streak that dated back to April 2018.

Andrade, from Providence, Rhode Island, was fighting for the first time since he defeated Luke Keeler in January 2020.