Mario J. Lacy Sr. in Custody After Shooting at Basketball Tournament in Ohio

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

A man is in police custody following a shooting in a parking lot outside Sandusky, Ohio's Cedar Point Sports Center, where a youth basketball tournament was taking place Saturday.

Mario Lacy Sr., a 41-year-old man from Euclid, Ohio, has been arrested in connection with the shooting. Sarah McRitchie and staff members from WTVG (ABC's affiliate in Toledo, Ohio) provided more information:

"Over the course of the day, 13abc has spoken to multiple coaches and other witnesses at the event. They have offered conflicting reports as to the circumstances surrounding the shooting regarding both the identity of the shooter and the motive behind the altercation. So far, police have not confirmed any details."

Per the Erie County Sheriff's Department, Lacy was arrested for attempted murder and is being held without bond.

There is one shooting victim who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, the Erie County Sheriff's office told WTVG.

James Cammon, a parent of one of the players at the tournament, went on the record to WTVG describing the scene after shots were fired.

"We were getting trampled, falling down, everything... not knowing what's going on," Cammon said. "Plus all the shootings you hear that's going on... people were like pure panic."

Lacy allegedly drove from the scene following the shooting, but police found his car soon afterward before placing him under arrest.