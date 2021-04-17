    WWE Legend Stone Cold Steve Austin Reportedly Sells LA Home for $3.395M

    Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistApril 17, 2021

    IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR 2K - WWE Hall of Famer and WWE 2K16 cover, Superstar Stone Cold Steve Austin arrives on the red carpet at the WWE 2K SummerSlam Kickoff in New York, N.Y., on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2015. (Photo by Stuart Ramson/Invision for 2K/AP Images)
    Stuart Ramson/Associated Press

    WWE Hall of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin reportedly sold his home in the Marina del Rey area of Los Angeles for over $3 million.

    According to TMZ, the official sale price for Austin's 3,000-square-foot home is $3.395 million.

    TMZ noted the home has four bedrooms, a pool, a hot tub, a large backyard and a remodeled kitchen.

    It was first reported last month that Austin had put his home on the market at an asking price of $3.595 million after purchasing it for $1.965 million in 2007.

    Austin owns a second home on the same street that he purchased for $1.49 million in 2017, meaning it looks like he is poised to stay in Marina del Rey.

    The Texas Rattlesnake is one of the greatest Superstars in WWE history, as he was the face of the company during the late 1990s and early 2000s during a time known as the Attitude Era.

    Austin, 56, is a six-time WWE champion, four-time WWE Tag Team champion, two-time Intercontinental champion and three-time Royal Rumble winner, as well as one of the most respected and beloved figures in the history of wrestling.

    Although Austin has been retired from in-ring action for 18 years, he has kept busy and stayed relevant in the wrestling world.

    In addition to his Straight Up Steve Austin series on USA Network, Austin is the host of Broken Skull Sessions on Peacock, which sees him interview the biggest wrestling stars of the past and present.

