Dodgers' Cody Bellinger Placed on 10-Day IL Because of Hamstring Injury

The Los Angeles Dodgers announced Tuesday that star outfielder Cody Bellinger has been placed on the 10-day injured list. Right-handed pitcher Mitch White has been called up to the MLB roster.

Bellinger left his team's home game against the Texas Rangers last Saturday in the fifth inning with what he initially described as a "cramp."

After the game, manager Dave Roberts told reporters (h/t Juan Toribio of MLB.com) that Bellinger was suffering from left hamstring tightness.

Since making his MLB debut in 2017, Bellinger has had no problems staying healthy. The two-time All-Star missed a total of 19 regular-season games in the previous three years combined.

The start of 2021 has been a different story for Bellinger. He suffered a hairline fracture in his left fibula on April 5 against the Oakland Athletics that kept him out until May 28.

It was the most significant injury of the 25-year-old's career to this point.

Bellinger suffered a dislocated shoulder during last year's postseason while celebrating his go-ahead home run in the seventh inning of Game 7 of the National League Championship Series against the Atlanta Braves.

That injury required offseason surgery, but he was back in the lineup at the start of this season.

Despite not having Bellinger's bat in the middle of the order, Los Angeles has shown no signs of slowing down. The World Series champions are second in the NL West with a 40-26 record.

Until Bellinger can get back in the lineup, the Dodgers have a few options.

On Tuesday at home against the Philadelphia Phillies, they opted to roll with an outfield of left fielder Matt Beaty, center fielder Mookie Betts and right fielder Zach McKinstry. Albert Pujols played first base.