Arden Key Says Release from Raiders Is 'Best Thing That Could Have Happened'

Jeff Bottari/Associated Press

The Las Vegas Raiders waived defensive end Arden Key on Thursday, but the former LSU star said that the move was the "best thing that could have happened."

Kenny King Jr. of Just Blog Baby relayed a statement from Key on Friday:

The Raiders selected Key with the 87th overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft. The defensive end played 37 games in silver and black, amassing 49 tackles, 26 quarterback hits and three sacks.

Key started 10 of 16 possible games in 2018 but was a reserve in his last two years with the Raiders.

Key wasn't the only Raider to get waived Thursday, as Las Vegas also parted ways with defensive tackle Maurice Hurst. The 2018 fifth-round pick had 76 tackles and eight sacks over three seasons with the Raiders.

Like Key, Hurst was primarily a starter in 2018. However, he started just seven of his 27 games in 2019 and 2020.

Key is only 24 years old, while Hurst is 25, so it's possible they'll catch on elsewhere with a team looking to tap into their potential. Key in particular was dominant at times in college, amassing 11 sacks in 2017.