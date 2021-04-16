Report: Trevor Lawrence Signing Adidas Contract; Joins Aaron Rodgers, Mahomes

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

It looks like Trevor Lawrence will team up with Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes well before he even takes his first NFL snap.

The Clemson quarterback, and likely No. 1 overall draft pick this month, will reportedly sign with Adidas, according to Sportico's Eben Novy-Williams and Scott Soshnick. The deal is likely to result in Lawrence wearing Adidas cleats next season and appear in various marketing campaigns for the company. The 21-year-old wore Nikes in college.

Neither Lawrence's agent nor Adidas would provide comment to Sportico.

It's unclear how much the deal could be worth, but Sportico noted deals for NFL rookies typically pale in comparison to those of NBA draft prospects.

Von Miller, Travis Kelce, Alvin Kamara, JuJu Smith-Schuster, DeAndre Hopkins, Tyler Lockett, Jalen Ramsey, Derwin James, Adam Thielen, Stefon Diggs and Eddie Jackson are all among the prominent NFL stars signed by Adidas.

Last year, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa announced he was signing with Adidas for an undisclosed amount of money shortly before the draft. The former Alabama star explained his long-term familiarity with the brand and the family atmosphere made signing with the sneaker company an easy decision.

"The relationships you build with everyone, it's like a family," Tagovailoa said. "It's just how they make you feel, it's not just something they say—that it's family—but it's something you really feel and something you can see."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

It appears his one-time college rival, Lawrence, is preparing to join that family. And he'll be among the many brand-name stars wearing the three stripes logo around the league.