Video: Tua Tagovailoa Signs Adidas Contract, Talks Deal with JuJu Smith-Schuster

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

Adidas announced Monday that Alabama quarterback and projected first-round pick Tua Tagovailoa signed with the apparel company. He was greeted by Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, a fellow Adidas athlete, to talk about the decision.

"I got really close with Adidas when I went to my first Steve Clarkson Camp," Tagovailoa said. "And so from there it took off. The relationships you build with everyone, it's like a family. It's just how they make you feel, it's not just something they say—that it's family—but it's something you really feel and something you can see."

The pair also talked about how Tagovailoa is preparing for the draft amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Been training, been finding ways to do things," he said. "Footwork and throwing the ball. I'm at the lake house right now so I'm just fishing. And just a lot of spending time with my family. That's really the biggest thing."

Tagovailoa is projected to fall somewhere in the first round, and where he lands will be one of the biggest stories in Thursday's first round, with buzz building that he could drop down the board due to his lengthy injury history.