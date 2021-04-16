    NFL Exec: Lions Looking to Trade Down from No. 7 Pick in 2021 NFL Draft

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IIIApril 17, 2021

    Detroit Lions helmets are seen during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
    Kamil Krzaczynski/Associated Press

    The Detroit Lions may not be done making predraft trades despite having already moved quarterback Matthew Stafford for Jared Goff to begin the offseason. 

    According to The Athletic's Ben Standig, a senior executive claimed the Lions are "looking for another deal and trying to move down from" selecting at No. 7 overall. 

    Per Standig:

    "While [Ja'Marr] Chase, [Jaylen] Waddle or [Penei] Sewell would help immediately, Detroit could take advantage of teams aching for a quarterback, wide receiver or Sewell, who could also benefit the Lions. New GM Brad Holmes acquired Goff from his old team for the purpose of giving the No. 1 pick in 2016 a new starting opportunity.

    "As for the trade market, the Eagles are exploring a move into the top 10 despite having just dropped from No. 6 to No. 12. Having acquired a first-round pick in 2022 from the Dolphins, the Eagles could move up and still net more assets."

    Quarterbacks Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Justin Fields and Trey Lance are expected to come off the board within the first 10 picks. While the Lions could use another threat under center in case Goff doesn't work out, there are a few needier teams who may be worth dangling the No. 7 pick in front of. 

    Detroit doesn't even need to look outside its own NFC North division for that. 

    The Chicago Bears are expected to head into the season with Andy Dalton and Nick Foles as their top two quarterbacks, while the Minnesota Vikings have Kirk Cousins under contract until the end of the 2022 season. 

    Detroit's second pick comes in at No. 41 overall. For a rebuilding franchise, the No. 7 pick is already pretty valuable. Flipping it into even more picks, however, is a risk worth exploring. 

