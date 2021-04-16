Eagles Trade Rumors: PHI 'Exploring a Move' into Top 10 Picks of 2021 NFL Draft

Derik Hamilton/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Eagles are "exploring a move" into the top 10 of the NFL draft, per Ben Standig of The Athletic.

"As for the trade market, the Eagles are exploring a move into the top 10 despite having just dropped from No. 6 to No. 12," Standig wrote on Friday. "Having acquired a first-round pick in 2022 from the Dolphins, the Eagles could move up and still net more assets."

Philadelphia originally held the No. 6 pick but dealt it to the Miami Dolphins in March:

If the Eagles are looking to move back into the top 10, then the Detroit Lions could be an option.

"One senior executive said the Lions are looking for another deal and trying to move down from No. 7," Standig wrote.

The Eagles, who went 4-11-1 en route to a last-place finish in the NFC East, could go in any number of directions.

They can look to bolster their skill-position group and take a player such as LSU wideout Ja'Marr Chase or Alabama pass-catchers Jaylen Waddle or Devonta Smith if available.

To have a chance at Chase, the Eagles would likely need to move back into the top 10. He's currently fifth on the 2021 Consensus Big Board from the NFL Mock Draft Database.

The Eagles can also go defensive and pick a player such as Alabama cornerback Patrick Surtain II or Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons.

Like Chase, Surtain may not be available at 12, as he's currently eighth on the aforementioned big board. The Dallas Cowboys at 10, for instance, appear to be a potential landing spot for him.

Regardless of whom the Eagles could be targeting, a move up would be interesting for Philadelphia considering the team already had a top-10 pick and traded it away.

Then again, the Dolphins sent their No. 3 draft choice to the San Francisco 49ers for No. 12 and two future first-rounders, one of which went to the Eagles when Miami jumped back to No. 6.

The Dolphins gained a first-round pick despite dropping only three spots, and they're likely to get one of the best non-quarterbacks in the draft given an expected run at the position. They ultimately look like big draft winners before they even make their choice.

We'll see if Philadelphia could somehow maneuver its way into the top 10 without giving up that extra first-rounder, or perhaps the Eagles simply stay content at No. 12.

There's no shortage of talent in this year's draft, and a blue-chip prospect could fall to Philadelphia, especially if five signal-callers go in the top 10 as some pundits project.