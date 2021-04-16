Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. Activated from IL After Shoulder Injury Recovery

Denis Poroy/Associated Press

San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. was activated from the 10-day injured list after suffering a partial dislocation of his left shoulder and a partial tear of his labrum April 5 against the San Francisco Giants.

The Padres announced the move Friday afternoon. In a corresponding transaction, San Diego optioned infielder-outfielder Tucupita Marcano to the team's alternate training site.

Tatis will play shortstop and bat second in the Padres' home game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday.

Tatis suffered the injuries while striking out on a pitch by Giants starter Anthony DeSclafani in the bottom of the third inning.

The 22-year-old was helped off the field, and Ha-Seong Kim replaced him in the lineup.

Tatis has 40 home runs, 99 RBI and a .945 OPS in 148 career regular-season games. His absence was a blow to the Padres, who signed the phenom to a 14-year, $340 million contract in the offseason, but Tatis missed only nine games and the club went 6-3.

Tatis' left shoulder has given him trouble in the past. San Diego manager Jayce Tingler told reporters last month that Tatis has felt left shoulder discomfort since he played rookie league ball in 2016.

He also left a spring training game this year with discomfort but returned two days later.

Tatis hasn't undergone surgery for the shoulder issues, and he'll look to help the Padres in a big series against the Dodgers, who own MLB's best record (11-2).

The 9-5 Padres are 2.5 games back in the National League West but can jump L.A. with a three-game sweep at Petco Park.

First pitch for Friday's game is scheduled for 10:10 p.m. ET. Ryan Weathers will be on the bump for San Diego, and Walker Buehler will take the mound for L.A.