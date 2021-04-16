    Jets Announce 'Many' Players Will Opt out of 2021 NFL Offseason Workouts

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorApril 16, 2021

    New York Jets defensive end Nathan Shepherd (97) with the words 'End Racism' seen on his helmet next to New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (95) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
    Adam Hunger/Associated Press

    Players on the New York Jets announced through the NFLPA that many members of the team will be opting out of voluntary offseason workouts this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic:

    The Jets have joined a large and growing list of teams who will not be taking part.

    Officially, New York is the 13th team to announce its intention through the NFLPA, with the others being the Cleveland BrownsChicago BearsNew England PatriotsDetroit LionsTampa Bay BuccaneersSeattle SeahawksDenver BroncosNew York GiantsLas Vegas RaidersPittsburgh SteelersAtlanta Falcons and Los Angeles Chargers.

    The Jets are the fourth team to state their offseason plans Friday, with the Steelers, Falcons and Chargers also doing so.

    The offseason program is structured as follows, per NFL Vice President of Communications Brian McCarthy: 

    Activities are scheduled from April 19 through June 18 in three separate phases. The only required portion of the program is the mandatory minicamp, which is scheduled to take place sometime during the third phase (May 24-June 18).

    The rest of the offseason would appear to be business as usual for the 32 NFL teams, with training camps slated to begin in late July. The preseason ledger has been cut down from four to three games with the regular season now 17 contests, though.

    The NFL regular season is scheduled to begin on the second Thursday of September as usual.

