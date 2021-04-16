CM Punk Shoots on WWE Fans Never Giving Up the Comeback Dream, Acting and More

3 of 5

During a Twitter Q&A earlier this month, Punk tweeted a screenshot of a YouTube video thumbnail that depicted him as being a broke police officer, a photo taken directly from his role as Deputy Colton in Jakob's Wife. He joked about how, despite being out of wrestling for so long, he still makes headlines because some people want to believe he hasn't done well post-WWE, which couldn't be any farther from the truth.

“I guess I'm that one guy that wrestling websites can write about ad nauseum and it gets people interested, or something like that," he said. "Me being broke and becoming a cop are two things I look and say I'm not sure how either of them are possible because I've been smart with money and just smart."

After retiring from wrestling in 2014, Punk wasn't involved with the business in any way, shape or form. That changed in November 2019 when he debuted on WWE Backstage, FS1's WWE insider show of sorts that featured a behind-the-scenes look at the Superstars and analysis on the product.

Prior to that point, Punk admits he hadn't watched wrestling at all, and the sole reason he tuned into WWE programming for a time was for his role on the show.

“I watched my wife's stuff the year after I was already gone when she was wrapping up," he said. "But I watched WWE television for the first time in six, seven years to be able to formulate an opinion for Backstage.”

WWE Backstage was canceled last summer, so other than recently filming for a Starz show called Heels with Stephen Amell, he hasn't been involved with anything wrestling-related since. Not only does he not watch any of the product these days, he also doesn't keep in contact with anyone from the wrestling world on the regular other than now-ex-WWE on-air personality Renee Young.

“I do not [currently watch wrestling]," Punk revealed. "Whatever I know, I know strictly off of social media just because it's huge on social media. If someone does something relatively newsworthy, it's in the feed, so I'll keep up with it that way. I talk to Renee, is she in the business? I don't even know anymore.”

In other words, don't expect to see Punk back inside a wrestling ring any time soon, if ever. His comments don't completely rule out the possibility of a comeback, but it clearly isn't something he's interested in at the moment even with the possibilities being endless.