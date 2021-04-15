IMPACT Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from April 15

1 of 6

Credit: Impact Wrestling

The top two contenders to the X-Division Championship squared off in Thursday's opening contest as Josh Alexander and TJP battled in singles competition.

TJP matched his opponent's mat-based technique, targeting Alexander's arm via submission. Alexander fought out but again found himself trapped in an abdominal stretch. The former tag team champion fought out of the hold and downed TJP with an electric chair before seeking the ankle lock. TJP escaped.

After rocking TJP on the floor, Alexander fireman carried him to the top rope. TJP escaped, ran the ropes, and brought his opponent down with a superplex. From there, he transitioned into the octopus submission, only for The Walking Weapon to counter into the ankle lock.

TJP countered out and into an armbar. Alexander countered that into another ankle lock. The Canadian fed the former X-Division champion his leg but TJP delivered a side suplex. He tried for the Mamba Splash but Alexander caught him in the ankle lock. More reversals and counters gave way to Alexander delivering Divine Intervention for the pinfall victory.

Result

Alexander defeated TJP

Grade

B+

Analysis

Alexander and TJP tore the house down in a preview of Rebellion's Triple Threat Match for the X-Division Championship, delivering a wrestling clinic full of reversals and counters. Everything one man threw at the other, his opponent escaped and answered.

They demonstrated some solid in-ring chemistry a two months ago when they met for the title on Impact but this exceeded even that. This was a superb wrestling match and a taste of what a series between them would entail.

The likelihood they could have that match every time out and still maintain the acclaim is low because eventually, fans will demand connection and impact. Still, for all of the high-flying, mind-blowing spots we see elsewhere, it was nice to see a match that concentrated on mat work and intricate escapes from signature moves between two of the company's better wrestlers.