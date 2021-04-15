Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on Reginald, Sheamus and More

1 of 3

Riddle was initially intended to retain the United States Championship at WrestleMania, but that finish was changed late in the week, according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select.

The idea behind the change was for the feud to continue, but Riddle was beaten by Bobby Lashley in an extended squash just 24 hours later, while Sheamus did not even appear on Raw.

The finish was somewhat surprising because it felt like Riddle had built momentum leading into WrestleMania and was one of the more prominently featured stars on the Raw brand. Halting said momentum to give Sheamus another title reign feels like a step back regardless of the reasoning behind it.

That the follow-up was nonexistent did not help matters.

Now, WWE is in a situation in which the guy who has been around for more than a decade is a champion for whom the company has no plans while the young star, building a fanbase and legacy for himself, is without a title and is a glorified tackling dummy for the WWE champion.

And the company wonders why it struggles so mightily to create new stars.