WWE WrestleMania 2021 Results: Matches Fans Will Be Rewatching for Years

This was the match that most deserved the main event spot on the second night of WrestleMania, and that's where it ended up.

Roman Reigns entered as the universal champion, having won the title at Payback last August. Edge won the men's Royal Rumble in January and was competing at his first WrestleMania with fans in attendance since WrestleMania XXVII. And Bryan forced his way into the match after his display at Fastlane in March.

In a bout that lasted 21 minutes and 40 seconds (the longest on the two-night card), Reigns continued the best run of his WWE career by successfully defending the title after pinning both Edge and Bryan. That happened after Reigns speared Edge, hit him with a Con-Chair-To and dragged his body over top of Bryan's.

Not only was this an entertaining Triple Threat match, but it continued Reigns' hugely impressive heel run. He has frequently been accompanied by his cousin, Jey Uso, and it was fitting that he got involved in this match, garnering heat by making things tougher on the challengers.

Was it the greatest WrestleMania main event of all time? No. But it was the clear best match during this year's two-night event and one that should be revisited down the line. And considering Edge and Bryan were both retired at one point in their careers due to injuries, we should be grateful to get to see them compete in matches like this (and at such a high level) in 2021.