WWE WrestleMania 2021 Results: Matches Fans Will Be Rewatching for Years

WWE WrestleMania 2021 Results: Matches Fans Will Be Rewatching for YearsApril 13, 2021
WrestleMania 37 will be remembered as the event that welcomed back the WWE Universe.
After more than a year of staging shows without fans in attendance due to the coronavirus pandemic, WWE had a crowd of 25,675 on both Saturday and Sunday nights at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.
It was the second year in a row that The Show of Shows played out over two nights, with seven matches taking place on Saturday and seven more on Sunday. And several of those were bouts that fans will want to keep reliving as top matches and moments in WrestleMania history.
Here's a look back at the contests that are likely to be rewatched for years to come.
Roman Reigns vs. Edge vs. Daniel Bryan
This was the match that most deserved the main event spot on the second night of WrestleMania, and that's where it ended up.
Roman Reigns entered as the universal champion, having won the title at Payback last August. Edge won the men's Royal Rumble in January and was competing at his first WrestleMania with fans in attendance since WrestleMania XXVII. And Bryan forced his way into the match after his display at Fastlane in March.
In a bout that lasted 21 minutes and 40 seconds (the longest on the two-night card), Reigns continued the best run of his WWE career by successfully defending the title after pinning both Edge and Bryan. That happened after Reigns speared Edge, hit him with a Con-Chair-To and dragged his body over top of Bryan's.
Not only was this an entertaining Triple Threat match, but it continued Reigns' hugely impressive heel run. He has frequently been accompanied by his cousin, Jey Uso, and it was fitting that he got involved in this match, garnering heat by making things tougher on the challengers.
Was it the greatest WrestleMania main event of all time? No. But it was the clear best match during this year's two-night event and one that should be revisited down the line. And considering Edge and Bryan were both retired at one point in their careers due to injuries, we should be grateful to get to see them compete in matches like this (and at such a high level) in 2021.
Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair
The beginning of this match is a moment that will be remembered for a long time.
Sasha Banks, who entered as the SmackDown women's champion, soaked in the atmosphere while women's Royal Rumble winner Bianca Belair was clearly emotional as she held back tears ahead of her first career WrestleMania match.
It was a historic moment, as it marked the first time that two Black women had faced off in a singles match at WrestleMania. For all those reasons, it was the right call for this match to be the main event on the first night, especially considering the combatants are two of the most talented performers in WWE.
Banks and Belair provided the most entertaining match of Night 1 with a bout that went 17 minutes and 15 seconds. There was plenty of action along the way, especially from Belair, who escaped a Banks Statement, hit a 450 splash and used her trademark ponytail to hit Banks in the abdomen.
The finish came when Belair hit Banks with the K.O.D. and pinned her in the center of the ring, capturing the SmackDown Women's Championship in a WrestleMania match and moment that will be looked back on fondly.
Bad Bunny and Damian Priest vs. The Miz and John Morrison
It's common for celebrities to get involved at WrestleMania. From Mr. T teaming with Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania 1 to Rob Gronkowski winning the 24/7 Championship at WrestleMania 36, guest appearances are synonymous with The Show of Shows.
But few celebrities have impressed as much as rapper Bad Bunny, who has been featured on WWE television since late January and had a 28-day run with the 24/7 title (which he even took on the stage during an appearance on Saturday Night Live in February). He's a wrestling fan, and that's been evident during this time.
Still, Bad Bunny found a way to surprise everyone with his performance on the first night of WrestleMania 37. Teaming with Priest, he got much more involved in the action than most celebrities in the past, even hitting a Canadian destroyer and a diving crossbody at points in the match. He ended the 15-minute contest by pinning The Miz, likely capping his current run in WWE.
The crowd added to this match, as the WWE Universe strongly got behind the singer when he began showing how much he had trained for this performance. Few expected this type of showing, and it was one of the biggest surprises of WrestleMania 37.
This will go down as one of the most well-executed celebrity appearances in WWE history, so this will be a match well worth rewatching because of it.