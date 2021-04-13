Bianca Belair Reacts to WrestleMania 37 History-Making Win, Sasha Banks, More

5 of 6

Once the smoke cleared on Saturday night and the evening was over, fans were already discussing where Banks vs. Belair fell among the best WrestleMania main event matches in recent history, if not ever.

Other than a strong build, the bout had everything else going for it: two tremendously talented athletes, an electric atmosphere, emotion, drama, suspense, action, and pure perfection for the finish. Needless to say, the women more than earned that spot and proved they belonged in the spotlight.

The Superstars are almost always so wrapped up in the moment that it takes time for them to realize how great their match truly was. Belair was no exception at WrestleMania, but she had an inkling that they accomplished something special as soon as it was over.

“In that moment, I felt pretty good about the match," she said. "Any time there's real emotions involved and you're emotional and it's something you want so bad... Sasha was doing everything she could to keep her title and I was doing everything I could to take away it from here. There's so much passion there and you know when it unfolds, you're going to see magic.

"I felt like I was so much in the moment of trying to win the title and doing everything I could that I didn't realize it was going to be an instant classic," she continued. "I was just so in the moment. It wasn't until after when you can hear everyone's praises and you see everything online, when everything calms down and you have a chance to reflect on the match, you really feel good about it.”

Not letting the moment pass her by was among her top priorities before walking out to the ring. It's a feeling she can't put into words, which was why she could be seen getting emotional before the bell even rang.

“Any time you're about to have a WrestleMania match, whenever someone comes up and gives you advice, the most common advice someone gives you is, slow down and make sure you take in the moment because it goes by fast. That's what was in my head. I just wanted to take a minute to stand there and soak it all in.

"It was a huge moment," she added. "It's WrestleMania, it's the main event, we're making history. We have our fans back for the first time in over a year. What the world has gone through has been so devastating and to be able to be back with our fans and to able to hear the EST chants, the boos, the cheers, them chanting Boss, I just wanted to stand in that moment and I got overwhelmed."