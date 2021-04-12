Angels' Anthony Rendon Placed on IL with Groin Injury Diagnosed as Strain

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Angels will reportedly be without third baseman Anthony Rendon for the immediate future.

According to Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com, the Angels placed Rendon on the injured list because of a groin strain and recalled Jack Mayfield. They also optioned Jaime Barria and selected Ben Rowen's contract.

Manager Joe Maddon told reporters he hopes Rendon is out for just 10 days.

This is another injury for the Angels after they already lost Dexter Fowler to a torn left ACL. Maddon also told reporters Shohei Ohtani still needs to throw a bullpen session before he can be cleared to pitch, although that likely will not happen this week.

Los Angeles signed Rendon following a dominant 2019 season that saw him make his first All-Star Game, win his second Silver Slugger and win his first World Series as a member of the Washington Nationals.

He was again impressive in his first year with the Angels and slashed .286/.418/.497 with nine home runs and 31 RBI in 52 games during the shortened 2020 campaign.

Through eight games this season, Rendon is slashing .290/.378/.387 with one home run and three RBI.

Los Angeles is off to a solid start at 6-3 and is tied atop the American League West with the Houston Astros.

Look for Jose Rojas to play third base while Rendon is sidelined, although Mayfield provides important depth.