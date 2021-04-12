XFL, CFL Reportedly Considering Playing Interleague Championship Game

Matt Patterson/Associated Press

The XFL and CFL could be headed for a long-term merger. In the short term, the two leagues are discussing interleague games and a potential championship game.

According to Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports, "Both leagues would play their regular seasons—there could be 'interleague' games, similar to MLB — and once the respective XFL and CFL champions are crowned, they'd face off in an interleague championship game."

That followed a press release from the CFL and XFL that the leagues have "agreed to work together to identify opportunities for the leagues to collaborate, innovate, and grow the game of football."

