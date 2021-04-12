    XFL, CFL Reportedly Considering Playing Interleague Championship Game

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistApril 12, 2021

    The XFL logo is on a goal post pad after an XFL football game, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)
    Matt Patterson/Associated Press

    The XFL and CFL could be headed for a long-term merger. In the short term, the two leagues are discussing interleague games and a potential championship game.

    According to Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports, "Both leagues would play their regular seasons—there could be 'interleague' games, similar to MLB — and once the respective XFL and CFL champions are crowned, they'd face off in an interleague championship game."

    That followed a press release from the CFL and XFL that the leagues have "agreed to work together to identify opportunities for the leagues to collaborate, innovate, and grow the game of football."

                   

