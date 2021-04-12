NHL Rumors: Analyzing Hottest Trade Buzz Entering 2021 Deadline Day

NHL Rumors: Analyzing Hottest Trade Buzz Entering 2021 Deadline DayApril 12, 2021
The 2021 NHL trade deadline is mere hours away. With the deadline set to hit at 3 p.m. ET, teams are scrambling to get deals done.
Two noteworthy trades came through the wire Sunday evening. First, the Toronto Maple Leafs acquired Nick Foligno from the Columbus Blue Jackets in a three-team trade that also involved the San Jose Sharks.
The Boston Bruins then acquired Taylor Hall and Curtis Lazar from the Buffalo Sabres.
Will these be the last two headline-worthy deals before the 3 p.m. deadline? That feels unlikely. Something else is likely brewing, and here we'll break down the latest pre-deadline rumors.
'Multiple Teams' Interested in Janmark
The Chicago Blackhawks made center Mattias Janmark a healthy scratch over the weekend, which suggests that the team is considering trading him. According to Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times, the Blackhawks are expected to deal the Swede before the deadline.
The question, of course, is which teams Chicago views as viable trade partners. While nothing concrete has emerged, the Blackhawks appear to have several options.
"Handful of teams in on Chicago's Mattias Janmark," ESPN's Emily Kaplan tweeted."Could be a sneaky good pickup."
While Janmark may not be the biggest name on the trade market, he could indeed be a terrific pickup for a contender—something Sportsnet's Chris Johnston recently mentioned.
"What's interesting about him is he's a player, in the past, who's played well with high-end linemates," Johnston said during the Saturday Headline Report.
Johnston mentioned the Colorado Avalanche as one of the contenders that could show interest in Janmark.
Senators May Not Be Done Dealing
The Ottawa Senators were one team active on the trade market over the weekend. They dealt Mike Reilly to the Bruins and sent Braydon Coburn to the New York Islanders.
As the last-place team in the North Division, they appear to be in full-on sell mode and may not be done making deals.
According to TSN contributor Bruce Garrioch, players like Erik Gudbranson and Ryan Dzingel could also be on the move.
"Sens may not be done," Garrioch tweeted. "Will see how today goes. Names to watch are: Erik Gudbranson and Artem Anisimov. Maybe Ryan Dzingel but it sounds doubtful. Anything can change."
As Garrioch pointed out, A Dzingel deal may be unlikely—he was just acquired via trade in February—but at this point, no deals may seem off the table for 13-win Ottawa. This is a team that could continue selling right up until the deadline.
Flyers Looking to Extend Laughton, Move Patrick
The Philadelphia Flyers sit in sixth place in the East Division but don't appear to be as eager to sell as Ottawa. They have received trade interest in 26-year-old center Scott Laughton but are reportedly more interested in getting an extension done.
"I think he's been a target for a couple of teams, including potentially Toronto," Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman said during the Saturday Headline Report. "However, they've been grinding away at [an extension] this week. The word is that Laughton wants to stay and that Philadelphia wants to keep him."
While Laughton and the Flyers have mutual interest in a long-term partnership, Philly could be more apt to move former second overall draft pick Nolan Patrick.
"I'm hearing that [the Flyers] shopped hard Nolan Patrick," NHL insider Nick Kypreos said on Real Kyper at Noon (h/t Evan Macy of the Philadelphia Voice). "Obviously, the injuries have taken their toll. As a buyer, I think you still like the upside, but health is a big concern."
Patrick has flashed promise, but the 2017 No. 2 overall pick has not developed into a franchise difference-maker. He also missed the entire 2019-20 season. Moving him may require Philadelphia taking a bottom-dollar trade offer.