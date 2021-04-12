NHL Rumors: Analyzing Hottest Trade Buzz Entering 2021 Deadline Day

0 of 3

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

The 2021 NHL trade deadline is mere hours away. With the deadline set to hit at 3 p.m. ET, teams are scrambling to get deals done.

Two noteworthy trades came through the wire Sunday evening. First, the Toronto Maple Leafs acquired Nick Foligno from the Columbus Blue Jackets in a three-team trade that also involved the San Jose Sharks.

The Boston Bruins then acquired Taylor Hall and Curtis Lazar from the Buffalo Sabres.

Will these be the last two headline-worthy deals before the 3 p.m. deadline? That feels unlikely. Something else is likely brewing, and here we'll break down the latest pre-deadline rumors.