2021 WNBA Mock Draft: Analyzing Elite Prospects and Hidden Gems

No, UConn phenom Paige Bueckers is not eligible for the WNBA's 2021 draft. Yes, there is still a ton of talent ready to start hooping with the professionals. In anticipation of draft night, on April 15, here's a breakdown of the draft's first round and some analysis of the top players.

With the 2020-21 women's college basketball season wrapped up, all eyes turn toward the draft. Following a first-round mock draft, we'll dive into two of the draft's highly touted elite prospects (Charli Collier and Awak Kuier) and two hidden gems who fans may be sleeping on (Natasha Mack and DiJonai Carrington).

Of course, trades are still a serious possibility, especially for the Dallas Wings, who own four picks in the first round—including No. 1 overall. Still, this mock is for the draft order as it stands and won't be predicting any reshuffling.