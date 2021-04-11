Masters Payout 2021: Overview of Final Prize Money Payouts from Augusta

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

The Masters is undoubtedly the crown jewel of golf's major tournaments, and golf aficionados were lucky enough to experience it twice in a five-month span after COVID-19 caused a 19-month wait from 2019 to 2020.

With the pandemic still active, The Masters didn't quite return to its normal level of spectacle at Augusta National this week for its 85th anniversary. For the second year in a row, the Par-3 Contest was canceled and the number of patrons on the grounds was limited.

What transpired on the course, however, will not soon be forgotten.

Japanese golfer Hideki Matsuyama emerged victorious at the end of Sunday's action to clinch his first major win. Matsuyama, who only had five PGA victories heading into this year's tournament, shot 1-over par 73 on Sunday, finishing 10-under.

He made history, becoming the first male golfer from Japan to win a major tournament.

When play Sunday began, Matsuyama held a four-stroke lead over four players tied for second. Brit Justin Rose finished at 5-under for seventh after leading following play Thursday and Friday.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

For the third straight year, the pool for this year's Masters was $11.5 million. Let's take a look at how the payouts broke down, as well as the final tournament leaderboard. The full payouts can be found at Augusta.com.

2021 Masters Final Prize Money Payouts

1. Hideki Matsuyama, $2.07 million

2. Will Zalatoris, $1.24 million

T3. Jordan Spieth

T3. Xander Schauffele

T5. Jon Rahm

T5. Marc Leishman

7. Justin Rose: $385,250

T8. Patrick Reed: $345,000

T8. Corey Conners: $345,000

T10. Cameron Smith: $299,000

T10: Tony Finau: $299,000

Even the players who tied for 50th, Jose Maria Olazabel and Billy Horschel, took home a cool $28,980. Not too shabby.

Meanwhile, the $1.24 million that Will Zalatoris took home is still more than the winner would make at almost any other professional golf tournament.

When play opened Sunday, Matsuyama didn't appear to have the win locked down at all. He bogeyed the first hole, while Will Zalatoris birdied it, which put him into solo second place.

But of the two, Matsuyama was determined to be the one to claim his first career major. He birdied the second, eighth and ninth holes; Zalatoris bogeyed the third, 10th and 12th.



There was a bit more drama in store on the back nine, when Matsuyama found the water on No. 15 for a bogey. Meanwhile, Xander Schauffele birdied 15, and suddenly Matsuyama's lead was a narrow two strokes.

However, Schauffele's triple bogey on No. 16 helped Matsuyama remain in control and claim his first green jacket.

It's been a good run for golfers looking for their first green jacket; Matsuyama becomes the sixth first-time green jacket winner in the last seven Masters.