Davis Mills Drafted by Texans: Houston's Updated Depth Chart After Round 3

Amanda Loman/Associated Press

The Houston Texans selected Stanford quarterback Davis Mills with the No. 67 pick in the 2021 NFL draft on Friday.

He provides the team with another long-term option at the position as well as added depth at the most important spot on the field.

Here is the latest depth chart following the third-round pick.

QB: Deshaun Watson, Tyrod Taylor, Davis Mills*, Ryan Finley

RB: David Johnson, Mark Ingram, Phillip Lindsay, Buddy Howell, Scottie Phillps, Dontrell Hillard

WR 1: Brandin Cooks, Isaiah Coulter, Chris Moore

WR 2: Andre Roberts, Keke Coutee, Chris Conley

WR 3: Randall Cobb, Alex Erickson

TE: Jordan Akins, Pharaoh Brown, Kahale Warring, Ryan Izzo, Paul Quessenberry

LT: Laremy Tunsil, Roderick Johnson, Jordan Steckler



LG: Max Scharping, Justin McCray, Beau Benzschawel



C: Cohl Cabral, Justin Britt



RG: Marcus Cannon, Lane Taylor, Hjalte Froholdt



Video Play Button Videos you might like

RT: Tytus Howard, Charlie Heck

Depth chart info provided by Ourlads and Over the Cap.

Mills was one of the more intriguing players in the draft because of his talent yet minimal playing time in his college career.

The Georgia native was a 5-star recruit out of high school and considered the No. 1 pro-style quarterback in the 2017 class, per 247Sports' composite rankings. At 6'4", 217 pounds with a strong arm and impressive accuracy, it's easy to see the upside as a passer.

Running the 40-yard dash in 4.58 seconds at his pro day also showed Mills has good athleticism at the position.

The questions come from a lack of experience, with him making just 11 starts at Stanford. He took over the role late in 2019 while his 2020 season was limited to just five games because of COVID-19 protocols.

Mills finished the past year with 1,508 passing yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions, bringing his career totals to 18 passing touchdowns and eight interceptions. For comparison, Mac Jones had 41 passing touchdowns just that year at Alabama while throwing only four picks.

There were also few opportunities for Mills to use his legs, with him scoring three rushing touchdowns but only managing 37 rushing yards in 2020.

It makes him a high-risk prospect without much proven production, but there's excitement about what he can bring in the future.

The limited playing time in college will likely lead to a slow transition in the NFL, and the Texans will need to remain patient



Mills still has the potential to move up the depth chart down the line and be a reliable starter in future seasons.