Masters Payout 2021: Latest Projections for Top Prize-Money Earners

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Hideki Matsuyama leads the Masters at 11 under after shooting a seven-under 65 at Augusta National Golf Club on Saturday.

He holds a four-shot lead over the rest of the field, but the leaderboard is packed behind him.

Xander Schauffele, Justin Rose, Will Zalatoris and Marc Leishman are tied at seven under. Corey Conners has carded a six-under score, and Jordan Spieth is five-under.

Matsuyama is the clear favorite heading into Sunday, but he's not out of the woods yet. Epic comebacks have occurred in years past, with Jack Burke Jr. notably coming from eight shots back to defeat amateur Ken Venturi in 1956.

Still, he has a big edge on the rest of the group to put on a green jacket and enter Butler Cabin as the champion.

Matsuyama (or the eventual winner) will take home $2,070,000. A solo second finish would still net seven figures.

You can take a look at the top-10 Masters payout list (the full payout structure can be found in the link below) alongside predictions for the top five finishers.

Masters Payouts

Win: $2,070,000

2: $1,242,0003: $782,000

4: $552,000

5: $460,000

6: $414,000

7: $385,250

8: $356,500

9: $333,500

10: $310,500

Source: Golf Digest's Ryan Herrington