Prospects for Giants to Avoid in 2021 NFL Draft

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

The New York Giants are in a promising position heading into this year's NFL draft. While general manager Dave Gettleman is still trying to build a perennial playoff contender, the team showed a lot of promise under head coach Joe Judge last season.

Gettleman and the Giants will also benefit from an early run on quarterbacks. With the San Francisco 49ers trading up to No. 3, it appears that a signal-caller will come off the board with each of the first three picks.

This should help push premier talent down to the Giants and their 11th overall selection. However, New York will still have to make the right choice there and avoid making mistakes throughout the draft.

After all, a draft class can be defined by the prospects a team didn't take as much as those it did. With this in mind, let's examine three prospects who shouldn't be on New York's draft radar.

While these prospects may be right for other teams, they either don't fit with New York or wouldn't adequately fill positions of need.