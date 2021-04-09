Seth Rollins Shoots on WWE WrestleMania 37, the Cesaro Swing, Roman Reigns, More

2 of 6

No one knew what to expect from Rollins when he returned to WWE TV earlier this year. The last we saw of him on SmackDown, he was holding sermons and attempting to build a cult following, but he tweaked his character upon coming back.

Rollins knew he had to do something different in order to stand out on a stacked SmackDown roster.

"You come back after a couple of months off, and obviously you got to figure out where you fit in," he said. "Looking at the totality of characters and looking at what the natural progression for my character would be, and what's interesting and hot-button when it comes to the media, whether that be the real media or the wrestling media, you try to figure out what that character looks like. And for me, this is where I'm at in my life and this is where my character is at in his story."

He felt returning as a babyface would have been too easy, which was why he remained heel. It was more of a challenge that way, and that's what he thrives off of.

"We can make anything make sense if we really want to," he said. "We can always, in our lives, rationalize any decision we make, but at the end of the day, I didn't feel like the path that I was on made a lot of sense for me to be a babyface, as we say, yet. I thought there was a lot more to be done with the character in the direction I was headed. I thought it'd be a little lazy, if I'm being honest, to go the other way with it. It was a simple explanation: he had a baby, changed his life, blah, blah, blah. I thought that was kind of boring, and so I was happy we were able to drift in the direction we did."

Rollins had fans fooled for a little bit when he returned in February and walked out to his old "Burn It Down" entrance theme. He admits that it was meant to throw them off the scent, but it stuck once officials realized it was a better fit for him at this stage of his career.

"I think the first night I came back, it was just supposed to be a bit of a misdirect," he said. "It was meant to be a misdirect, but as we drifted forward with the character, the Messiah theme didn't seem to fit. The "Burn It Down" one is more memorable, so we stuck with that. There's a possibility we work on something different, but I don't know how different it's going to be, but we'll see where we go."