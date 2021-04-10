Predicting Each MLB Team's Most Valuable Player in 2021

0 of 6

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Love them or hate them, advanced metrics like Wins Above Replacement (WAR) are here to stay in today's MLB conversation.

The start of each new MLB season brings with it a wave of forward-looking prediction content, but rather than picking the award winners or the postseason matchups, we've decided to lean into the advanced metric side of things by predicting who will lead each team in WAR during the 2021 season.

For a team like the Los Angeles Angels (Mike Trout) the choice was easy, but most clubs had at least a handful of viable options.

There will always be the unexpected breakout that throws a wrench into things, like Ketel Marte in 2019 or Mike Yastrzemski in 2020, but what follows is our best guess at each MLB team's WAR leader in 2021.

Off we go.