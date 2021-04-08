    Frozen Four 2021: St. Cloud State Beats Minnesota State, Advances to Men's Final

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistApril 8, 2021

    St. Cloud State's Spencer Meier (9) celebrates with Kevin Fitzgerald (28) after he scored on Minnesota State goaltender Dryden McKay (29) during the first period of an NCAA men's Frozen Four hockey semifinal in Pittsburgh, Thursday, April 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
    Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

    After multiple rounds full of drama in the NCAA men's ice hockey tournament, there was no shortage of excitement heading into the Frozen Four.

    None of the four top seeds in the field reached the national semifinals, which provided an opportunity for three clubs to try to win their first championship. The fourth team is used to the surroundings, with Minnesota Duluth seeking its third straight title.

    Things still needed to be settled on the ice at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh on Thursday night with the championship game set for Saturday.

    Here is what you need to know from the latest action.

               

    Frozen Four Results/Schedule

    Saint Cloud State def. Minnesota State, 5-4

    Video Play Button
    Minnesota Duluth vs. UMass, 9 p.m. ET

           

    Recap

    Saint Cloud State 5, Minnesota State 4

    Nolan Walker helped Saint Cloud State continue its dream postseason with a go-ahead goal with 52.3 seconds left.

    With the game tied 4-4 in the final minute, Seamus Donohue fired it at the net before Walker deflected it in for the game-winner.

    It came at the end of a back-and-forth battle that saw both teams score during a thrilling third period:

    Walker put his team one win away from a title.

    St. Cloud St. appeared on its way to an easy victory after a hot start that put the Huskie up 3-1 halfway through the game.

    The Huskies were expected to have a tough time scoring without the injured Easton Brodzinski (broken leg), the squad's leading goal scorer on the year. Minnesota State goalie Dryden McKay is also one of the best in the country at his position and arguably the top overall player in the Frozen Four.

    This didn't seem to make a difference as captain Spencer Meier scored less than four minutes into the game, while Kyler Kupka also found the back of the net in the first period:

    Smith tied the game for Minnesota State in the first, but Kupka's goal came just 10 seconds later to regain the lead.

    Will Hammer added to his team's lead in the second period, as it was clear generating offense would not be an issue. Of course, Minnesota St. wasn't going to go down without a fight.

    The Mavericks fought back with a pair of goals in the second period, with Nathan Smith scoring a power-play goal to tie it:

    Dallas Gerads gave Minnesota State its first lead in the third period, but it was short-lived as Joe Molenaar later tied it at 4-4.

    It was a thrilling battle throughout, but St. Cloud came through with the clutch play late to win the semifinal.

