The Official Bleacher Report WWE Staff Predictions for WrestleMania 37

Big E vs. Apollo Crews

Q: What are your overall thoughts on the new gimmick Crews has right now? Is it sustainable?

I like the attitude shift and gimmick from Crews. He borrows from his indies Uhaa Nation character, representing his Nigerian heritage and lineage. I think there's legitimate criticism toward WWE's use of foreign Superstars as default heels because they know the racial/cultural strings to pull.

Enrage your fanbase with characters who don't fit the American look (i.e. white) and the heat scorches the ring. Or using cultural displays (accents, spears, etc) that may come off as ignorant and insensitive. If Crews unveiled this new gimmick as a face, I think it would have received more universal acceptance. WWE hasn't earned the benefit of the doubt there.

From all indications, he ideated this character shift. This isn't to say people within a culture aren't capable of misrepresentation or exploitation. It's difficult to speak toward race when you're an outsider, but it becomes even more convoluted when you are of the race but not the culture (like me, a Black man who isn't Nigerian). It's nuance inception here.

If this was his idea, I support him and will give him space to flesh out the character. While I'm not sure how long he can keep up the accent—I can see a "King Bookah" type departure from it depending on the situation—I think his Nigerian heritage can be the cornerstone to his overall character going forward.

The New Day vs. AJ Styles and Omos

Q: Which team emerging as the victors would offer a more satisfying conclusion?

This is tough. I want to say The New Day because Omos and AJ have tormented them for weeks, so it would be cool for them to receive a proper comeuppance. But we've seen Omos' feats of strength, and the Twins comedy act with AJ has room to grow. New Day doesn't need titles to be relevant. I think it can help Omos and Styles even more and create a new star in the process.