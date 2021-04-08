WWE WrestleMania 37 Matches: Predicting Star Ratings for Every Fight on the Card

Photo credit: WWE.com.

WrestleMania is usually the most stacked show on WWE's pay-per-view calendar, and this year's WrestleMania 37 will be no different, especially since it is a two-night event.

With 14 matches announced over the course of two nights at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, the potential is present for at least a few of those bouts to be among the best in WWE and all of wrestling in 2021.

As WWE's top Superstars prepare to perform on The Grandest Stage of Them All, here is a full rundown of predictions for how every match on the WrestleMania 37 card will grade out on a five-star scale.

Night 1 Match Rating Predictions

SmackDown Women's Championship: Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair - 5 stars

WWE Championship: Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre - 4 stars

Bad Bunny & Damian Priest vs. The Miz and John Morrison - 2.5 stars

Steel Cage Match: Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon - 2.25 stars

Raw Tag Team Championship: New Day vs. AJ Styles and Omos - 3.25 stars

Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins - 4.5 stars

Tag Team Turmoil: Lana and Naomi vs. Natalya and Tamina vs. Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke vs. The Riott Squad - 2 stars

Night 2 Match Rating Predictions

Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Edge vs. Daniel Bryan - 5 stars

Raw Women's Championship: Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley - 4.5 stars

The Fiend vs. Randy Orton - 3 stars

Intercontinental Championship Nigerian Drum Fight - Big E vs. Apollo Crews - 4.25 stars

Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn - 3.75 stars

United States Championship: Riddle vs. Sheamus - 3.5 stars

WWE Women's Tag Team Championship: Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax vs. Tag Team Turmoil winners - 2.25 stars

Breaking Down Top WrestleMania 37 Matches

The above predictions list four out of the 14 announced WrestleMania matches grading out at 4.5 stars or better, which would make WrestleMania 37 one of the best of all time from an in-ring perspective.

There is no guarantee they will deliver, but Roman Reigns vs. Edge vs. Daniel Bryan for the Universal Championship, Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair for the SmackDown Women's Championship, Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley for the Raw Women's Championship and Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins all have show-stealing potential.

Reigns vs. Edge vs. Bryan will almost certainly headline Night 2 of WrestleMania, meaning it will likely get the most time and could prove to be the best match as well.

All three Superstars are among the best WWE has to offer in terms of in-ring and character work, and they have meshed so well leading up to WrestleMania that it is difficult to envision their match being anything short of spectacular.

Triple H vs. Shawn Michaels vs. Chris Benoit at WrestleMania 20 is the standard-bearer for WrestleMania Triple Threats, but Reigns, Edge and Bryan could surpass it.

Both Women's Championship matches at WrestleMania 37 have show-stealing potential as well, and they could prove to be two of the best women's matches in WrestleMania history.

The most highly anticipated among them is Banks vs. Belair for the SmackDown Women's title, which could a should main event Night 1.

If that happens, it will be only the second women's main event in WrestleMania history, joining Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair from WrestleMania 35.

Banks and Belair may feel like they have plenty to prove Saturday, as it will be Banks' first singles match at WrestleMania and Belair's star-making moment. Given the motivation and how well their styles figure to work together, Sasha and Bianca could put on a five-star classic.

The Raw Women's title match between Asuka and Ripley hasn't been built up as much as Banks vs. Belair, but the dynamic is similar with the up-and-comer looking to take down the established star.

Ripley and Charlotte had one of the greatest women's matches in WrestleMania history last year, and there is no reason to think she can't repeat the feat this time around with The Empress of Tomorrow.

Finally, Cesaro and Rollins may not be fighting for a title, but they are two of the best in the world and figure to put on a show.

Cesaro and Rollins are friends in real life, and that chemistry should help them in the ring along with the fact that they have had an entertaining feud leading up to WrestleMania.

Every WrestleMania needs an undercard match or two capable of stealing the show, and Cesaro vs. Rollins is precisely that.

