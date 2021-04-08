WWE WrestleMania 37: Latest Match Card and Known Order for Historic Event

0 of 4

WWE

WrestleMania 37 feels like a major turning point for WWE.

With some fans permitted back in arenas, the usual highlight of the calendar year for WWE gets an added boost.

As usual, the conclusion of major storylines—sometimes spanning a year or more—coincides nicely with the beginning of new seeds that help drive the stories and matches for the next year.

Major names in title fights, such as Drew McIntyre, Roman Reigns, Sasha Banks, Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley, headline the action of both nights, never mind the usual underrated matches with show-stealing potential.

Add in a dash of the unexpected—possible returns always hang over proceedings—and both nights feel like must-see material.