WWE WrestleMania 37: Latest Match Card and Known Order for Historic Event
WrestleMania 37 feels like a major turning point for WWE.
With some fans permitted back in arenas, the usual highlight of the calendar year for WWE gets an added boost.
As usual, the conclusion of major storylines—sometimes spanning a year or more—coincides nicely with the beginning of new seeds that help drive the stories and matches for the next year.
Major names in title fights, such as Drew McIntyre, Roman Reigns, Sasha Banks, Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley, headline the action of both nights, never mind the usual underrated matches with show-stealing potential.
Add in a dash of the unexpected—possible returns always hang over proceedings—and both nights feel like must-see material.
Match Card
- WWE Championship Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley
- SmackDown Women's Championship Match: Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks
- Raw Tag Team Championship Match: The New Day vs. AJ Styles and Omos
- Bad Bunny and Damian Priest vs. The Miz and John Morrison
- Steel Cage Match: Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon
- Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins
- Tag Team Turmoil: The Riott Squad vs. Lana and Naomi vs. Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose vs. Natalya and Tamina Snuka
- Triple Threat Match for the Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan vs. Edge
- Raw Women's Championship Match: Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley
- Randy Orton vs. The Fiend
- Nigerian Drum Fight for the Intercontinental Championship: Big E vs. Apollo Crews
- Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn
- United States Championship Match: Riddle vs. Sheamus
- Women's Tag Team Championship Match: Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler vs. TBD
Sleeper Match: Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins
It sure feels like a showdown between Cesaro and Seth Rollins is falling a little bit under the proverbial radar.
That might make a little sense, as this feels like the first time in years that Rollins hasn't been in some sort of prominent spot in the main-event scene for a landmark stop on the calendar.
Yet for fans in the know, Cesaro-Rollins is something of a dream match a long time coming on a stage like WrestleMania.
Remember all those years ago at WrestleMania 31 when Rollins put on an unforgettable classic with Randy Orton, featuring one of the best RKOs of all time? This has that feel—Cesaro and Rollins are two of the best in the world in the ring.
Even better, there's no easy way to predict how this one plays out. Cesaro could finally be getting that mega-push, or Rollins' fresh-feeling character could win a close one and turn sights higher on the cards. Either way, fans win.
Best Story: Randy Orton vs. the Fiend
It's 2021, meaning it's a little surprising to see Randy Orton and Bray Wyatt pop up as the "best" anything.
The two have had far too many encounters in recent years and some of them have been flops, to put it kindly.
Yet this one has something different—Alexa Bliss.
One of the best entertainers of her time, Bliss' new corrupted character has put a fun, twisted jolt in this otherwise tired feud. It's bringing out the best in Orton, who is getting plenty evil himself. And the long-awaited return of the Fiend has only received a boost from her involvement, too.
Like many supernatural-slanted stories in the past at Mania, the outcome of this one could be downright unforgettable, never mind potentially having far-reaching implications even beyond the three Superstars involved.
While the tried-and-true in-ring action between the two competitors should be solid, it's the character work and possible ramifications of a Mania moment that position it as a must-see event.
Most Important Match: Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan vs. Edge
It doesn't get much bigger than this.
The triple threat for the universal title features the returning Edge, who was also the Royal Rumble winner. It features arguably one of the greatest ever in Daniel Bryan. And it boasts the champion himself, the heel Roman Reigns, boosted by a refreshing character change that was long-requested by fans.
And it's impossible to see how it plays out.
One would think WWE can't afford to have Reigns take a loss given his current role as the big bad in the Brock Lesnar vein. But Bryan's presence as a guy who could eat a pin suggests WWE worked in an out. Plus, WWE has poured a ton of resources into making the Edge experiment work ever since he returned from a serious injury.
Oh, and does anyone want to bet against Bryan when he's in the underdog role? Bad idea.
The wide range of outcomes here, plus the long-term ramifications, make this the most important match of this year's Mania. It could set year-long feuds between two of three or even all three. It could also encourage the return of certain names like Lesnar.
Did anyone mention it should just be a fun match, too?