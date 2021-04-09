WrestleMania 2021 Booking Decisions That Would Be Bad for Business

Richard Shotwell/Associated Press

WrestleMania season is one of wrestling's most important times, but the decisions made at WWE's biggest event could alter the career of the top Superstars on the two-night card.

Vince McMahon and WWE Creative showed an absurd lack of storyline focus on The Road to WrestleMania, so doubting whether the company can properly put over its own Superstars this weekend is a justifiable concern.

With the rest of 2021 hanging in the balance, here are the WrestleMania 37 booking decisions that would be bad for the long-term direction of the business.

Sasha Banks Retains Her Title

One of the feuds that helped carry WWE through the pandemic was the friendship-turned-rivalry between Sasha Banks and Bayley. Since the duo's breakup and title matches, The Boss hasn't been quite the same in terms of interesting storylines and intriguing matchups.

Bianca Belair has been an absolute star since making he jump to the blue brand, and she deserves to walk out of Raymond James Stadium on Saturday with the SmackDown Women's Championship.

For a long period of time, the WWE Universe made jokes about how Banks couldn't successfully retain her title, but she silenced those doubters during her recent run. Unfortunately, though, it's time for her to hand the torch to The EST of WWE.

Banks is a star with or without a championship belt around her waist, but Belair is a much fresher face and needs to build credibility. Beating The Boss at WrestleMania would cement her status as a top star.

Shane McMahon Escapes the Cage

One of the worst-built storylines heading into WrestleMania 37 is the war of words between Braun Strowman and Shane McMahon. At every turn, WWE Creative has made The Monster Among Men look like an absolute dunce.

The only way this program could get worse would be to have McMahon earn the victory by escaping the cage. With the chance to be a highlight of Night 1 despite the poor build, Strowman must walk out of The Show of Shows with a marquee victory.

The idea of any Superstar squaring off against an Attitude Era legend like McMahon is to get hardcore and casual fans alike to invest their time and energy into the match, which would give Strowman the chance to earn new supporters.

After making him look like a joke for weeks, McMahon needs to take a clean loss in an unforgettable bout.

Edge Wins the Universal Championship

At 47 years old, 2021 men's Royal Rumble winner Edge will be fighting for the Universal Championship against champion Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan.

While there are some fans who think the winner of the 30-man Battle Royal should walk out of WrestleMania with the title, he is the worst possible option. Not only does the Hall of Famer not need a championship to be credible with fans, but he would also be taking the shine away from a younger star who actually needs the notoriety.

Reigns has been one of the best characters on SmackDown since winning the universal title last summer, and losing it now would hurt the credibility of his persona. If he were to fail, though, it would be Bryan who deserves the belt most, as he has often been cast aside and not given the spotlight he deserves.

A veteran like Edge should have returned to the main roster to help put over the young talent and build stars for the future, not win the Royal Rumble and steal a championship at WrestleMania.

