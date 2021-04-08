Mike Tyson to Be Special Enforcer for Chris Jericho vs. Dax on AEW Dynamite

Kamran Jebreili/Associated Press

AEW announced Wednesday night that boxing legend Mike Tyson will appear on Dynamite for the second week in a row.

This time, Tyson will have an official role, serving as the special ringside enforcer for a singles match between Chris Jericho and Dax Harwood:

AEW noted that Sammy Guevara will be in Jericho's corner and Cash Wheeler will be in Harwood's corner, but all other Inner Circle and Pinnacle members will be barred from ringside.

On Wednesday's edition of Dynamite, Tyson made his AEW return several months after he and his group engaged in a brawl with Jericho and The Inner Circle.

This time around, Tyson and Jericho were on much better terms, as Tyson lit up Pinnacle member Shawn Spears with some devastating punches, leading to Tyson and Jericho shaking hands and burying the hatchet.

There are few better options to be a ringside enforcer than the 54-year-old Tyson, who is one of the greatest and most dominant heavyweight boxers of all time.

The former world heavyweight champion owns a career boxing record of 50-6 with two no contests, and he is back in phenomenal shape, as evidenced by his impressive performance in November when he fought Roy Jones Jr. to a draw in an exhibition fight.

Tyson also has quite a bit of experience as an enforcer in the wrestling world. He essentially served in that role at Double or Nothing last year when he stopped Jake "The Snake" Roberts from interfering in the TNT Championship match between Cody Rhodes and Lance Archer.

Most famously, Tyson was the enforcer for the WWE Championship match between "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 14.

Despite running with Michaels and D-Generation X leading up to the event, Tyson ended up counting the pin for Austin and then punching HBK after the match.

Perhaps a similar double-cross could happen next week when Tyson presides over Jericho vs. Harwood ahead of the Blood and Guts match between The Inner Circle and The Pinnacle on May 5.

