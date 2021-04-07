AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from April 7

2 of 5

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

Not at all amused by Max Caster's prematch rap, Hangman Page attacked his opponent, stomping a mudhole in him in the corner. The fallaway slam followed, as did a snap suplex as Page built on his early momentum.

Caster finally seized control momentarily off a well-timed distraction by tag team partner Anthony Bowens, but Page dove over the top rope and wiped out the brash star to cut him off. Another distraction by Bowens benefited Caster, who pulled Hangman into the ring post.

Page again shut Caster down, driving him into the mat with a spinebuster and exploder suplex. Caster targeted the left shoulder of his opponent, damaged when Bowens sent him into the guardrail earlier in the match, but Page continuously halted his flurry.

Bowens slid Caster his chain at one point and the heel utilized it to flatten Page. The resilient cowboy kicked out at two, much to the dismay of his opponent. Page recovered, wiped Bowens out with a moonsault from the apron and finished Caster with the Buckshot Lariat for the win.

Result

Page defeated Caster

Grade

C+

Analysis

This was an energetic opener that allowed Page to continue his recent roll and inch closer to an AEW world title match with former tag team partner Kenny Omega.

That is a match with a ton of backstory and one that could very well make Page the franchise player many expected him to be when he announced his signing with the company in January 2019.

Caster continued to impress early in his career, hanging with one of the elite performers in AEW, and is clearly poised for big things. While he did not earn the win, the more reps he gets against established stars, the easier it will be for fans to accept him in whatever role he fills when the inevitable push comes.