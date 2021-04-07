AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from April 7April 7, 2021
AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from April 7
Jon Moxley and Kenny Omega have been sworn enemies since day one in All Elite Wrestling and Wednesday night on TNT, they continued their rivalry in a blockbuster six-man tag team match also involving The Young Bucks and Good Brothers.
That star-studded main event headlined a show that also featured the latest TNT Championship defense from Darby Allin, Hangman Page looking to continue his winning ways, and a grudge match between Tay Conti and The Bunny.
Who emerged victoriously as the march toward the May 30 Double or Nothing pay-per-view continued?
Find out now with this recap of the April 7 broadcast.
Match Card
- Six-Man Tag Team Match: Jon Moxley and The Young Bucks vs. Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers
- TNT Championship Match: Darby Allin vs. JD Drake (with Ryan Nemeth and Cezaro Bononi)
- Tay Conti vs. The Bunny
- Hangman Page vs. Max Caster (with Anthony Bowens)
- Jurassic Express vs. Bear Country
- The Inner Circle returns
- "Iron" Mike Tyson is back
Announced for this evening's show are:
"Hangman" Adam Page vs. Max Caster
Not at all amused by Max Caster's prematch rap, Hangman Page attacked his opponent, stomping a mudhole in him in the corner. The fallaway slam followed, as did a snap suplex as Page built on his early momentum.
Caster finally seized control momentarily off a well-timed distraction by tag team partner Anthony Bowens, but Page dove over the top rope and wiped out the brash star to cut him off. Another distraction by Bowens benefited Caster, who pulled Hangman into the ring post.
Page again shut Caster down, driving him into the mat with a spinebuster and exploder suplex. Caster targeted the left shoulder of his opponent, damaged when Bowens sent him into the guardrail earlier in the match, but Page continuously halted his flurry.
Bowens slid Caster his chain at one point and the heel utilized it to flatten Page. The resilient cowboy kicked out at two, much to the dismay of his opponent. Page recovered, wiped Bowens out with a moonsault from the apron and finished Caster with the Buckshot Lariat for the win.
Result
Page defeated Caster
Grade
C+
Analysis
This was an energetic opener that allowed Page to continue his recent roll and inch closer to an AEW world title match with former tag team partner Kenny Omega.
That is a match with a ton of backstory and one that could very well make Page the franchise player many expected him to be when he announced his signing with the company in January 2019.
Caster continued to impress early in his career, hanging with one of the elite performers in AEW, and is clearly poised for big things. While he did not earn the win, the more reps he gets against established stars, the easier it will be for fans to accept him in whatever role he fills when the inevitable push comes.
Best Friends Interrupt Death Triangle
Tony Schiavone introduced Death Triangle’s Pac, Rey Fenix, and Penta El Zero Miedo for an in-ring promo. Before they could say much of note, Orange Cassidy, Best Friends, and Kris Statlander interrupted.
Cassidy aired video from last year reminding the heels of their repeated attacks on him before Trent warned them that Best Friends are back in town, insinuating they will be a problem for Death Triangle and any desire they have to dominate the tag team division.
Grade
C+
Analysis
Short, sweet, and to the point.
This was a nice little taste of things to come, the start of a six-man tag team rivalry that will keep both teams busy while the tag titles are tied up with the Young Bucks.
Recalling Cassidy’s match with Pac and the subsequent beatdowns that followed was a nice touch and the sort of thing AEW does well. Its attention to detail is something the company does not get nearly enough credit for.
The Inner Circle Speaks
The Inner Circle returned to Dynamite, hitting the ring for a promo segment.
Chris Jericho addressed MJF while Santana, Ortiz, Jake Hager, and Sammy Guevara stood imposingly behind him.
Jericho criticized MJF’s spray tanning and scarf-wearing, telling him he has a clipboard backstage if he wants to keep stealing Le Champion’s gimmick. Jericho called MJF a mark for himself and said the cocky young star will never be better than him.
Jericho said Tully Blanchard is a third-string Horseman, FTR is totally interchangeable (“we don’t know their names!”), and Shawn Spears doesn’t have the upside everyone seems to think he does.
The former world champion wrapped up his scathing promo by challenging Pinnacle to a Blood and Guts match.
Grade
A+
Analysis
This was Chris Jericho’s best promo in years.
He was intense, pissed off and it showed. He was nothing short of fantastic as he ripped Pinnacle apart, verbally decimating the group as only he can. He was pointed in his attacks, poking fun at each member of the group but doing so with just enough malice to never come across as too jokey.
The look in his eyes was that of a vengeful bastard, a man who will stop at nothing to inflict pain on those who betrayed him. He was every bit as pissed off as he needed to be, spitting fire at his enemies and setting up what has the potential to be a defining match in AEW’s short history.
Godzilla vs. Kong Match: Jurassic Express vs. Bear Country
