Masters Favorites 2021: Projecting Daily Score Totals for Golf's Top Stars

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Jordan Spieth comes into The Masters with the most buzz of any golfer since he broke his four-year winning drought at last week’s Valero Texas Open.

Spieth has been close to winning a tournament for most of the PGA Tour season, and now that he finally has a breakthrough, some believe he will feel less pressure at Augusta National Golf Club.

Spieth is one of six golfers to capture the green jacket in the last six years. His win in 2015 feels like an eternity ago since he has faced so many struggles since then.

The 27-year-old may be the most talked about golfer in the Masters field, but he is far from the only one that can contend for the green jacket.

Jon Rahm has come close to earning his first major at a handful of events, but he has not won one yet.

While Rahm is still waiting for his first major win, Dustin Johnson is the most-recent major winner from November’s Masters.

Johnson has been fantastic across the major competitions in the last few years and anything outside a top-10 finish is considered a failure from the high expectations he has set during that span.





