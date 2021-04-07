Masters Odds 2021 Tips for Golf-Betting Novices and Best Picks in the Field

0 of 3

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

This week, 88 of the best golfers in the world will converge on Augusta National Golf Club for the 2021 Masters Tournament. It’s the first of the four major tournaments on the schedule each year.

That wasn’t the case in 2020, though, when the Masters got postponed to mid-November due to the coronavirus pandemic. But the tournament is back to its regular dates this year, and it should provide the exciting action that fans have come to expect each year.

Dustin Johnson will be looking to become the first golfer to win back-to-back Masters titles since Tigers Woods in 2001 and 2002. Meanwhile, several other top competitors, such as Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau and more, will be looking to earn the green jacket for the first time.

With such a large field, it can be difficult to decide which golfers to bet on at the Masters, which has had a different winner each of the past eight years. As the start of the 2021 Masters quickly approaches, here’s some early betting advice for this week. (All odds come from DraftKings Sportsbook.)