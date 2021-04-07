Masters Odds 2021 Tips for Golf-Betting Novices and Best Picks in the Field

Masters Odds 2021 Tips for Golf-Betting Novices and Best Picks in the FieldApril 7, 2021
This week, 88 of the best golfers in the world will converge on Augusta National Golf Club for the 2021 Masters Tournament. It’s the first of the four major tournaments on the schedule each year.
That wasn’t the case in 2020, though, when the Masters got postponed to mid-November due to the coronavirus pandemic. But the tournament is back to its regular dates this year, and it should provide the exciting action that fans have come to expect each year.
Dustin Johnson will be looking to become the first golfer to win back-to-back Masters titles since Tigers Woods in 2001 and 2002. Meanwhile, several other top competitors, such as Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau and more, will be looking to earn the green jacket for the first time.
With such a large field, it can be difficult to decide which golfers to bet on at the Masters, which has had a different winner each of the past eight years. As the start of the 2021 Masters quickly approaches, here’s some early betting advice for this week. (All odds come from DraftKings Sportsbook.)
Best Bet to Win: Dustin Johnson (+950)
This shouldn’t come as a surprise, considering Johnson was the top golfer in the world last year and had a dominant showing at the 2020 Masters. He won his first green jacket by posting scores of 65, 70, 65 and 68 in his four rounds at the tournament.
Not only that, but Johnson has fared well in each of his past five trips to Augusta National, finishing in the top 10 each time. He’s shot a 70 or better in each of his past nine rounds at the course, breaking into the 60s six times.
The course won’t play quite the same as it did in November, now that the Masters is back in April and will feature its regular weather conditions.
"I think it will be back to feeling like a normal Masters," Johnson said, per Doug Ferguson of the Associated Press. "I’m definitely looking forward to that."
And it’s normal for Johnson to fare well and contend for the win. So he’ll again be the safest pick for bettors, as he’ll likely put himself in position to be near the top of the leaderboard on Sunday.
Best Value: Abraham Ancer (+8000)
Ancer was battling for the win heading into final round of the 2020 Masters, which was his debut at the tournament. It’s hard to start better at Augusta National than Ancer did last year, when he posted scores of 68, 67 and 69 in the first three rounds.
However, Ancer fell down the leaderboard on the final day of the tournament, when he shot a 76 that caused him to finish tied for 13th. Still, it was a strong first showing at Augusta National that the 30-year-old could build off of this week as he returns to the course.
Since joining the PGA Tour in 2016, Ancer has yet to secure his first victory. But he’s been playing well in recent months, a stretch that includes a fifth-place finish at The American Express in January.
Don’t be surprised if Ancer ends up in the top 10 at the Masters, and if he can get off to a strong start and keep it going throughout the entire tournament this time, perhaps he could end up securing his first win at a major tournament.
Best Longshot: Max Homa (+10000)
Homa has had some strong showings early in 2021. He’s had three top-10 finishes over his past six tournaments, which included a victory at the Genesis Invitational in February. He posted scores of 66, 70, 70 and 66 to earn his second career PGA Tour win.
However, Homa has struggled at major tournaments, missing the cut at all three that took place last year, including the Masters. He shot a 70 and a 75 in his first two rounds at Augusta National.
But Homa could build off his recent solid showings and have a breakout performance at the Masters. It may be unlikely that he’ll win, but a performance that puts him in the top 20 (potentially even the top 10) isn’t out of the question, as the 30-year-old has continued to gain experience.
With such long odds, bettors may be able to cash in big if they take a chance on Homa, who could end up having one of the best surprise performances of this year’s Masters.
