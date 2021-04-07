Masters 2021: Daily Fantasy Picks, Strategy and Tips

0 of 3

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

It’s been less than five months since the last Masters Tournament. But for those who may have forgotten, it was Dustin Johnson who dominated at Augusta National Golf Club in mid-November, finishing 20 under par, winning his second career major tournament and capturing his first green jacket.

Now, Johnson will look to win the Masters again when the 2021 edition of the tournament gets underway Thursday. Last year, the event was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, but it’s now back to its regular April dates.

While Johnson will again be one of the favorites at this year’s Masters, there are quite a few golfers who could prevent him from winning the tournament a second straight time. There’s a strong field preparing for the event, including some sleepers who could potentially emerge as a first-time Masters champion.

With the tournament nearing its start, here’s some daily fantasy advice before the golfers hit the greens at Augusta National. (All DFS prices coming from DraftKings.)