Masters 2021: Daily Fantasy Picks, Strategy and TipsApril 7, 2021
Masters 2021: Daily Fantasy Picks, Strategy and Tips
It’s been less than five months since the last Masters Tournament. But for those who may have forgotten, it was Dustin Johnson who dominated at Augusta National Golf Club in mid-November, finishing 20 under par, winning his second career major tournament and capturing his first green jacket.
Now, Johnson will look to win the Masters again when the 2021 edition of the tournament gets underway Thursday. Last year, the event was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, but it’s now back to its regular April dates.
While Johnson will again be one of the favorites at this year’s Masters, there are quite a few golfers who could prevent him from winning the tournament a second straight time. There’s a strong field preparing for the event, including some sleepers who could potentially emerge as a first-time Masters champion.
With the tournament nearing its start, here’s some daily fantasy advice before the golfers hit the greens at Augusta National. (All DFS prices coming from DraftKings.)
Build Your Lineup Around Johnson Again
As the reigning Masters Champion, Johnson ($11,500 on DraftKings) will be expensive to include in your lineup for the opening round on Thursday and likely the whole tournament. But it should be worth paying that price, as Johnson has a strong chance of again playing well at Augusta National this week.
After an impressive 2020, Johnson has cooled off a bit of late. He tied for 48th at the Players Championship last month, finishing one under par and not shooting under 70 in any of the four rounds.
But if there’s any course that could get Johnson back on track, it’s Augusta National, where he finished 20 under par at the 2020 Masters, posting scores of 65, 70, 65 and 68 over his four rounds. While that was Johnson’s first Masters win, he’s finished in the top 10 in each of his past five showings at the tournament, including a second-place finish in 2019.
Johnson is a reliable golfer to include in daily fantasy lineups, and he’s gotten off to strong starts at the Masters in recent years. So feel confident that he’ll make the DFS cost worth it when putting him in your lineup first.
Ancer Should Provide Value at Low Price
While Johnson was in the lead for much of the 2020 Masters, Abraham Ancer wasn’t far behind through the first three rounds. Entering the final round, Ancer was among three golfers tied for second at 12 under par, as he had posted scores of 68, 67 and 69 in his debut at Augusta National.
Ancer couldn’t finish off his strong showing, though, as he shot a 76 in the final round to fall to eight under par and ended up tied for 13th. Still, it was an impressive first-time performance, one that Ancer will look to build off of when he returns to the Masters this week.
For daily fantasy managers, Ancer ($7,400 on DraftKings) could provide a ton of value at a low cost. The 30-year-old has been playing well over the past five months, and he’s frequently been getting off to strong starts at tournament.
Ancer has already proven that he can play well at Augusta National, and if it wasn’t for a tough final round, he could have been close to Johnson at the top of the leaderboard in 2020. It wouldn’t be surprising if he plays well there again this week, making him a strong DFS option, particularly in the early rounds.
Harman a Strong Potential Sleeper for Lineups
In two previous appearances at the Masters, Brian Harman hasn’t fared great. He missed the cut in 2015, then finished 44th at four over par in 2018 (although he finished with a 69, his only round at Augusta National in which he shot better than a 72).
It’s been a while since Harman has played at the Masters, though, and he has some momentum coming into this year’s tournament. Last month, he tied for third at the Players Championship, posting scores of 67, 71, 69 and 69, and he’ll look to have similar success this week.
Harman hasn’t finished better than 36th at a major tournament since 2017, so he’s due for a solid showing. And having not played at the Masters in three years, the 34-year-old has more experience under his belt since the last time he was at Augusta National.
Even if Harman ($6,800 on DraftKings) doesn’t contend for the win, he should at least be a little under par for most of the tournament, with the potential to break through for an impressive round. It’s worth taking a chance on him in case that happens, as he won’t be hurting your lineup if it doesn’t.