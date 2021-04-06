Masters 2021: Latest Expectations for Golf's Top Favorites and Sleepers

2 of 3

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Dustin Johnson

Johnson is the reigning Masters champion looking to become the first back-to-back winner since Tiger Woods accomplished the feat in 2001-02.

The No. 1 player in the world comes to Augusta in a bit of a rut, though. Johnson has not finished higher than a tie for 28th in his past three starts on tour, including a tie for 48th at The Players last month. He will need to be in much better form to recapture the glory he obtained in November.

Bryson DeChambeau

Another week of golf, and another week of Bryson DeChambeau pushing the boundaries of swing speed.

DeChambeau sought to impose his will on Augusta last year with his sheer length. But it didn't work out as planned, as he finished in a tie for 34th. The 27-year-old does not appear to have changed his strategy much entering this week. He was ferociously ripping drivers on the range on Monday.

Might the prodigious length work in DeChambeau's favor this time? He certainly is in a run of good form after winning the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill and finishing in a tie for third at The Players.

Jordan Spieth

Spieth's resurgence has been one of the best stories early in 2021.

The former Masters champion captured his first win on tour in nearly four years after winning the Valero Texas Open. It was the stamp on a calendar year that has already seen Spieth earn three other top-five finishes.

Spieth's familiarity with Augusta and ability to make a bunch of putts in a hurry should benefit his chances of contending. He might also be entering the week with even more confidence now that he has gotten the elusive win.

Jon Rahm

As talented as Jon Rahm is, he has never won a major championship.

The Spaniard finished in a tie for third at the 2019 U.S. Open. He was fourth at the 2018 Masters and finished in a tie for seventh last fall. Is this the year Rahm finally breaks through?

Rahm has not won in 2021, but he has four top-10 finishes. He and his wife, Kelley, also had a baby over the weekend, which will perhaps serve as added inspiration at Augusta.