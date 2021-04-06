    Red Sox Reveal Boston Marathon-Inspired 'City Connect' Uniforms

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistApril 6, 2021

    Runners cros the finish line in the 121st Boston Marathon on Monday, April 17, 2017, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
    Charles Krupa/Associated Press

    The Boston Red Sox unveiled new Nike MLB City Connect Series uniforms Tuesday inspired by the Boston Marathon. The uniforms will debut during Patriots' Day weekend April 17-18 during a series against the Chicago White Sox at Fenway Park.

    Here's another look at the jerseys, which pay tribute to the Boylston Street finish line of the famed race:

    "We viewed the City Connect collaboration with Nike as an opportunity to celebrate the spirit of a weekend that is uniquely Boston," Red Sox executive vice president Adam Grossman said. "The departure from our traditional style pays homage to that iconic weekend, and recognizes Boston's boldness, culture and creativity."

    The Red Sox will continue to wear their Boston Strong uniforms, which debuted after the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings, for their Patriots' Day game against the White Sox on April 19. The team traditionally hosts a game at 11 a.m. ET on the day of the 26.2-mile race.

    Other notable parts of the City Connect Series jerseys are the 617 patch, denoting the Boston area code, and numbers depicted within a marathon-style racing bib.

    The Red Sox are one of seven clubs that will introduce the special-edition uniforms during the 2021 season as a collaboration between MLB and Nike. The Arizona Diamondbacks, Chicago Cubs, White Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers, Miami Marlins and San Francisco Giants are also taking part.

    The initiative will expand to include MLB's other clubs in the coming years.

