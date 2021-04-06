Masters Favorites 2021: Updated Vegas Odds for Golf's Elite Talent

0 of 3

Eric Gay/Associated Press

Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau are the two most-recent major champions in men's golf, but their pre-Masters buzz has been put on the backburner a bit by Jordan Spieth.

Spieth, who has the third-best odds to win behind Johnson and DeChambeau, is coming off his first PGA Tour victory in four years at the Valero Texas Open.

Although Spieth enters Augusta National Golf Club with plenty of promise, he has struggled to put things together at major tournaments since he captured the 2017 Open Championship.

While Johnson and DeChambeau were busy occupying the top of major leaderboards in 2020, Spieth failed to finish inside the top 40 at the PGA Championship, U.S. Open and The Masters.

While this appears to be a better version of the Spieth than we saw in previous years, it still feels like the safer bets among the favorites are two golfers with recent major-winning experience.