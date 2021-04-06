Masters Odds 2021: Latest Vegas Lines for Underrated Sleepers in the Field

0 of 3

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

It's already time for the top golfers in the world to head back to Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga. Less than five months have passed since the 2020 Masters Tournament, yet the 2021 edition will get underway Thursday.

The Masters usually takes place in April, but the tournament was postponed last year to mid-November due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It's clear which golfers are among the favorites to win the Masters this weekend: Dustin Johnson (the 2020 champion), Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth (the 2015 champion) and Justin Thomas are among those expected to contend for the green jacket. But that doesn't necessarily mean any of them will be victorious.

It's always possible that a sleeper emerges from the field and ends up at the top of the leaderboard by the time play concludes Sunday evening. So it should be an exciting event to watch again this year.

Here's a look at three sleepers who could have strong performances this weekend, along with their current odds to win the Masters, via DraftKings Sportsbook.