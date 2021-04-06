Masters Odds 2021: Latest Vegas Lines for Underrated Sleepers in the FieldApril 6, 2021
Masters Odds 2021: Latest Vegas Lines for Underrated Sleepers in the Field
It's already time for the top golfers in the world to head back to Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga. Less than five months have passed since the 2020 Masters Tournament, yet the 2021 edition will get underway Thursday.
The Masters usually takes place in April, but the tournament was postponed last year to mid-November due to the coronavirus pandemic.
It's clear which golfers are among the favorites to win the Masters this weekend: Dustin Johnson (the 2020 champion), Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth (the 2015 champion) and Justin Thomas are among those expected to contend for the green jacket. But that doesn't necessarily mean any of them will be victorious.
It's always possible that a sleeper emerges from the field and ends up at the top of the leaderboard by the time play concludes Sunday evening. So it should be an exciting event to watch again this year.
Here's a look at three sleepers who could have strong performances this weekend, along with their current odds to win the Masters, via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Abraham Ancer (+8000)
Abraham Ancer is likely going to be a popular sleeper pick this week due to the strong showing he had at the 2020 Masters. Heading into the final round last year, he was tied for second after opening the event with a 68, 67 and 69 in his first three rounds.
Despite being in position to contend for the win, the Mexican shot a 76 in the final round, dropping him to eight under par, which led to him tying for 13th. Still, it was an impressive showing for a golfer who had never previously played in the Masters, and there are reasons to believe he'll play well again when he returns to Augusta National this week.
Ancer has been playing consistently well since last November. Beginning with his Masters debut, he's finished in the top 20 seven times in 10 tournaments. His best showing during that stretch came at The American Express in January, when he tied for fifth.
Having made only seven appearances in major tournaments, the 30-year-old is still looking for his first victory at one of those marquee events. His showing at the Masters last year was the best of his career at a major, and he could fare even better this week.
Don't be surprised if Ancer is again high on the leaderboard late in the tournament, and maybe he'll even stay there this time.
Gary Woodland (+12500)
Gary Woodland hasn't had much success at the Masters in the past. He's missed the cut in four of his past five appearances at Augusta (including in 2020), and his best career finish came in his debut in 2011, when he tied for 24th.
But the 36-year-old is coming off a strong showing at the Valero Texas Open last weekend (in which he tied for sixth at nine under par), so it's possible he could carry that momentum into the Masters, even if he hasn't fared well in it previously. In fact, he hasn't shot better than a 70 in a Masters round since the third round in 2014, when he posted a 69.
However, Woodland believes he's learned quite a bit from his past trips to Augusta National.
"Playing there eight times plus practice rounds, and going in early a couple of times, you start to learn the little nuances that make that place so special," the Topeka, Kansas native told Tom Mackin of Golf Magazine. "You have to avoid the big numbers because there are a lot of birdie holes out there, but you really have to hit your spots and know where to miss it."
It may be unlikely that Woodland will win the Masters, but it's not unreasonable to believe he could have his best career showing at the tournament and potentially end up in the top 10.
Shane Lowry (+12500)
Shane Lowry is another golfer who has yet to break through for a strong Masters performance, and he missed the cut in three of his first four appearances at the tournament, before tying for 25th last year.
However, the 34-year-old played better in his most recent Masters showing, so he could be poised to build off that in 2021.
Lowry finished at four under par at Augusta National last November and was strong in the middle rounds, shooting a 69 on Friday and a 68 on Saturday. He could have been further up the leaderboard had he not finished the tournament with a 73.
In March, the Irishman had one of his best showings of the season when he finished eighth at the Players Championship, breaking into the 60s in three of his four rounds. Now, he'll be looking to contend at the Masters and potentially earn his second career victory in a major tournament (his first came at The Open Championship in 2019).
Lowry has gotten off to slow starts in most of his past appearances at Augusta. If he can open this year's tournament with a strong showing, then he's likely to carry the momentum into the weekend and have his best career performance at the Masters.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).
Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), or call or text the TN REDLINE: 800-889-9789 (TN).
21+. NJ/PA/WV/IN/IA/CO/IL/TN only. In partnership with Meadows Racetrack & Casino. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.