Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Tweets He's 'All Good' After Surgery on Toe Injury

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes donned a walking boot with his Easter outfit, but the quarterback said there's no cause for concern.

Mahomes had surgery to repair a torn plantar plate in his foot—a condition more commonly known as turf toe—in February, according to Sam McDowell of the Kansas City Star.

Per McDowell, the quarterback will be ready to go by the time training camp opens.

Mahomes was also wearing a boot in March when his fiancee, Brittany Matthews, posted a photo of the pair.

The 25-year-old suffered the injury in the first half of the team's defeat of the Cleveland Browns in the AFC Divisional Round. He eventually exited the game, though his departure was due to a hit from Browns linebacker Mack Wilson that later sent him into the league's concussion protocol.

He returned for the AFC Championship Game, where the Chiefs punched their ticket to the Super Bowl against the Buffalo Bills. And while he fell to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Big Game, he did not attribute his uncharacteristic showing (26-of-49 passing, 270 yards, two interceptions, zero touchdowns) to his toe injury.

"I can't say the toe was a problem when I played two weeks ago and I played well on it," Mahomes said in February, per McDowell. "If you're playing football, you have to battle through injuries."

With the three-time Pro Bowler shrugging off any worries about a serious injury, the only thing to be concerned about is whether the boot hindered his participation in any Easter egg hunts over the weekend.