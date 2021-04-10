WWE WrestleMania 37 Predictions for Saturday Night's Updated Match Card

Source: WWE.com

The first night of WrestleMania 37 looks to be loaded from top to bottom, with three championship bouts, a cage match and a singles contest that could end up stealing the show.

While WWE has yet to announce the full order for Saturday's seven-match card, it has confirmed the places on the card for two matches.

The SmackDown women's title match, featuring Sasha Banks defending her crown against Bianca Belair, will main-event Night 1, while Bobby Lashley against Drew McIntyre for the WWE title will be the show's opening match.

WrestleMania 37 Night 1 Schedule

Day: Saturday, April 10

Start Time: 8 p.m. ET

Live Stream: Peacock (subscription required)

WrestleMania 37 Night 1 Card

WWE Championship: Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE Raw Tag Team Championship: The New Day (c) vs. AJ Styles and Omos

Bad Bunny and Damian Priest vs. The Miz and John Morrison

Steel cage match: Shane McMahon vs. Braun Strowman

Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins

Tag team turmoil (winner receives women's tag title shot on Night 2): Lana and Naomi vs. Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose vs. The Riott Squad vs. Natalya and Tamina vs. Carmella and Billie Kay

WWE SmackDown Women's Championship: Sasha Banks (c) vs. Bianca Belair

Match Predictions

Tag Team Turmoil

None of the teams in the women's tag team turmoil match inspire much confidence. The closest thing to a dominant duo worthy of getting a title shot is the pairing of Natalya and Tamina.

They defeated Banks and Belair in their most recent tag match together on the March 12 episode of SmackDown, though that came after Reginald distracted the referee to keep The Boss and The EST of WWE from getting a win.

On the April 2 edition of SmackDown, Natalya did get a pinfall win over Shayna Baszler that could be used as a setup for a women's tag title match at WrestleMania. Tamina beat Nia Jax by disqualification on last night's SmackDown, so there does appear to be a clear favorite heading into this match.

If it's not going to be Natalya and Tamina, don't be surprised if WWE uses some sort of injury angle to get Bayley and Charlotte Flair into the match. They are two of the biggest stars of the women's division, and it's odd that neither has a match on The Grandest Stage of Them All this weekend.

Prediction: Natalya and Tamina win tag team turmoil

Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins

Cesaro has been enjoying one of the biggest pushes of his WWE career.

The King of Swing had a clean submission win over Daniel Bryan on the Feb. 5 episode of SmackDown, was one of the last three Superstars left in the SmackDown Elimination Chamber match and had back-to-back wins over Murphy last month on SmackDown.

Rollins has only recently started working matches again after making his return at the Royal Rumble. The Messiah beat Shinsuke Nakamura by pinfall at Fastlane on March 21 and then five days later on SmackDown.

Even though a win in this spot would mean more for Cesaro, especially with the SmackDown side short on babyface main eventers, Rollins has been one of WWE's top names for years and will likely get the edge.

Prediction: Rollins beats Cesaro

Steel Cage Match: Shane McMahon vs. Braun Strowman

When the entire build for a match consists of the heel telling the face he's an idiot, it would be safe to assume the good guy is going to get revenge in the end.

It helps that the heel in this particular instance is Shane McMahon, whose entire WrestleMania resume is built around gimmick matches that allow him to do one wildly dangerous stunt and the other Superstar to get the win.

Braun Strowman isn't quite at the level he was last year when he was in the title picture, but he's still one of the top stars on Raw. Having him lose here would destroy any credibility he has.

Prediction: Strowman beats McMahon

Bad Bunny and Damian Priest vs. The Miz and John Morrison

Remember when The Miz was WWE champion for eight days just over a month ago?

There was little chance he would go into WrestleMania holding the title, but it's amazing to see how rapidly things change in WWE.

Despite not being in the main event picture, The A-Lister is still getting a featured match on the biggest show of the year. He's built a career out of being able to put over pretty much anyone, from the top stars on the WWE roster to celebrities in one-off appearances.

Bad Bunny has done more than a typical celebrity who comes into WWE. He's proved himself to be a more-than-capable wrestler and the most respectable 24/7 champion in the short, not-so-illustrious history of that title.

All of this is to say, there's no reason to overthink this match. Bad Bunny is going to pin Miz clean in the middle of the ring to finally end this feud that began at the Royal Rumble.

Prediction: Bad Bunny and Damian Priest beat The Miz and John Morrison

WWE Raw Tag Team Championship: The New Day (c) vs. AJ Styles and Omos

Other than not wanting to put two heel tag teams in a match against each other at WrestleMania, there was no good reason for The Hurt Business to drop the straps to The New Day on Raw four weeks ago.

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods have been one of the best teams in modern-day WWE. They are easy to root for and almost always work good matches, but they have also had so many title reigns that their most recent win didn't carry as much weight as it might have if they spent a longer period of time chasing the belts.

On the other hand, AJ Styles and Omos are a new team making their in-ring debut together at WrestleMania. The Phenomenal One is one of the biggest names in WWE, while Omos is a budding Superstar whose profile should get raised by teaming with him.

By the end of Night 1 on Saturday, Omos should be in a position that suggests he can be a major player in the company for years to come. He needs to be the one who gets the pin or submission for his team.

Prediction: Styles and Omos beat The New Day

WWE Championship: Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

This is potentially the most interesting match on the schedule for Night 1 of WrestleMania.

Lashley hasn't lost a singles match by pin or submission since Jan. 4 against Riddle, but he got the win back the following week when he forced The Original Bro to submit to the Hurt Lock.

WWE has been pushing The All Mighty to the moon for months, culminating in him beating The Miz in a squash match on the March 1 episode of Raw to win the WWE title.

In fact, on the Raw brand, the only other Superstar who can claim to be pushed as hard as Lashley is McIntyre. The Scot has only lost two matches clean in the past year: to Randy Orton at Hell in a Cell and Roman Reigns at Survivor Series.

McIntyre did lose to Sheamus in a gauntlet match on the Feb. 15 episode of Raw, but that came after The Celtic Warrior attacked him before the bell rang to start the bout.

Given how hard both Superstars have been pushed, there are two ways to look at how WWE might book this.

A Lashley win would solidify his status as a monster heel who will be unstoppable for a long time, while victory for McIntyre would give him back the crown he unjustly lost at Elimination Chamber when The Miz cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase after The All Mighty attacked the Scot following the match.

Even though both stories are compelling, McIntyre should leave WrestleMania with the championship. He will get the coronation as the top star on the Raw brand in front of fans that he was unable to have last year when he defeated Brock Lesnar in an empty WWE Performance Center.

Prediction: McIntyre defeats Lashley to win the WWE title

WWE SmackDown Women's Championship: Sasha Banks (c) vs. Bianca Belair

Everything about the build to this match suggests Belair should win. She's still relatively new to the main roster, got the biggest moment of her career to date by winning the women's Royal Rumble match and can be elevated to another level by beating an already-established star for the SmackDown women's title at the highest-profile event of the year.

The storyline is right there and is almost too easy to screw up.

However, remember what happened last year at WrestleMania 36, when Charlotte Flair won the women's Rumble match and challenged Rhea Ripley for the NXT women's title.

The most logical outcome for that match would have been Ripley, who was in the midst of a massive push in NXT and had all the potential to be a top star on the main roster, beating The Queen clean.

Instead, WWE had Charlotte beat the Australian by submission. It's taken one year for the company to pull Ripley out of the tailspin that followed that loss, as well as several questionable booking decisions afterward, and start getting her back to where she was at this point in 2020.

Let's hope WWE's booking team learned from that mistake. Banks has been great as SmackDown women's champion for the past six months, but this isn't her time to shine.

Belair should prevail in what looks like a great match.

Prediction: Belair beats Banks to win the SmackDown women's title.