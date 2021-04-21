Trae Young Ankle Injury X-Rays Negative After Being Helped off Court

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young suffered a left ankle injury on Wednesday night against the New York Knicks.

Young was helped back to the locker room while putting minimal pressure on the joint amid a 20-point, 14-assist outing. The Hawks quickly ruled him out for the rest of the game.

After Atlanta lost in overtime, 137-127, the team announced X-rays were negative and Young will receive an MRI on Thursday when the club returns home.

The 22-year-old missed one game as a result of knee soreness in early April, while injuries to his calf and adductor also limited him earlier in the year.

The point guard is still usually in the lineup if he can help it, missing just eight games in his first two NBA seasons combined.

The durability has been valuable as Young is obviously key to the Hawks' success, averaging 25.4 points and 9.5 assists per game in 2020-21. He's helped Atlanta get back into playoff contention after finishing near the bottom of the standings the past few years.

An extended absence for the Oklahoma product could be devastating for the Hawks, even if John Collins and Lou Williams can pick up some of the scoring slack.

Young is already one of the league's most exciting players, earning an All-Star selection last year in his second NBA season with averages of 29.6 points and 9.3 assists per game. He will hope the latest injury doesn't represent too much of a setback in his promising career.