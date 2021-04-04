Valero Texas Open 2021: Jordan Spieth Earns 1st PGA Tour Win Since 2017

Eric Gay/Associated Press

For the first time in nearly four years, Jordan Spieth is a PGA Tour winner.

After entering Sunday with a share of the lead, Spieth staved off a late effort from Charley Hoffman and held on for his 12th PGA Tour victory, finishing the Valero Texas Open at 18 under.

The win was a long time coming for the 27-year-old Texas native, who hadn't won on the PGA Tour since he claimed The Open Championship in 2017.

Despite the drought, the victory put him in legendary company.

Valero Texas Open Final Leaderboard and Prize Payouts

Winner: Jordan Spieth (-18), $1,386,000

2: Charley Hoffman (-16), $839,300

3: Matt Wallace (-14), $531,300

4: Lucas Glover (-12), $377,300

5: Anirban Lahiri (-10), $315,700

T6: Brandt Snedeker, Chris Kirk, Gary Woodland (-9), $187,688.33

T9: Patton Kizzire, Sebastian Munoz, Cameron Tringale (-8) $209,825

Full leaderboard via PGA Tour.

Prize payouts via Golf Digest.



Spieth entered Sunday in a tie for the lead with England's Matt Wallace, with both players sitting at 12 under. Through the front nine, Wallace managed to maintain that score, offsetting his birdie on No. 2 with a bogey on No. 4, but Spieth improved his starting score by three strokes.

While he bogeyed No. 4, he posted two straight birdies on Nos. 2 and 3 before adding two more on later holes.

Wallace's drop also paved the way for Charley Hoffman, who entered the day at 10 under, to move up to second place by going three under on the front nine, setting the stage for a different showdown than it looked like would be taking place at the start of Sunday.

Around the turn, Spieth and Hoffman went shot-for-shot until the 12th hole, when Spieth birdied to increase the distance by one. Hoffman got him back on the next hole.

Things tightened back up on No. 16, as Spieth managed a putt for par moments after Hoffman birdied to get within one.

But Spieth held him off with a birdie on No. 17 to go to the final hole with a two-stroke lead, eventually sealing the deal with a par.

Having finally broken his winless spell, Spieth will look to become the first player since Phil Mickelson (2006) to win both the Masters and the tournament leading up to it.