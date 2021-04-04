    PGA Tour Championship Won't Leave Georgia Despite New Voting Law Being Passed

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistApril 4, 2021

    Dustin Johnson celebrates with the FedEx Cup trophy after winning the Tour Championship golf tournament on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020 at Lake Golf Club in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
    John Bazemore/Associated Press

    The PGA Tour announced Saturday it would not change its location of the Tour Championship amid Georgia's controversial new voting laws, per Bob Harig of ESPN.

    The season-ending event will remain at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta in August, as the organization explained in a statement:

    "The Tour Championship's commitment to East Lake has helped our partners transform distressed neighborhoods into healthy and thriving ones, which is a key to ending the cycle of intergenerational poverty. The charitable and economic benefits that have led to these substantial changes would not continue if we simply walked away from those in need."

    Georgia Governor Brian Kemp recently signed The Election Integrity Act of 2021, which created sweeping changes to the voting process after Democrat Joe Biden won the state in the 2020 presidential election. Civil rights groups have challenged the new law due to its restrictions on voting access.

    Major League Baseball responded by moving its 2021 All-Star Game, which was scheduled to take place in Atlanta.

        

       

