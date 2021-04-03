Valero Texas Open 2021: Jordan Spieth, Matt Wallace Tied for Lead After Round 3

Eric Gay/Associated Press

Less than a week before golf's biggest stars take the stage at The Masters, Jordan Spieth's hot start to the 2021 season continued Saturday at the Valero Texas Open where he's found himself tied with Matt Wallace for the lead at 12 under.

Wallace and Spieth both shot a 67, breaking a three-way tie with Charley Hoffman late in the afternoon to move two strokes ahead of the field.

The Texas native is seeking his first PGA Tour victory since taking The Open Championship in 2017. For Spieth to pick it up only days before he's set to arrive in Augusta, Georgia, would count as another breakthrough moment for a player who was previously considered golf's next major star. At 27 years old, Spieth could still live up to those lofty expectations.

Closing out a victory at the Texas Open would go a long way toward doing so.

Here's a look at where things stand heading into Sunday's action.

2021 Valero Texas Open Saturday Leaderboard

T1. Matt Wallace (-12)

T1. Jordan Spieth (-12)

3. Charley Hoffman (-10)

4. Cameron Tringale (-8)

5. Anirban Lahiri (-7)

T6. Tom Hoge (-6)

T6. Gary Woodland (-6)

T6. Lucas Glover (-6)

T6. Matt Kuchar (-6)

T10. Sebastian Munoz (-5)

T10. Chris Kirk (-5)

T10. Chesson Hadley (-5)

T10. Brandt Snedeker (-5)

T10. Camilo Villegas (-5)

T10. Kyle Stanley (-5)

T10. Erik van Rooyen (-5)

Notables: T21. Rickie Fowler (-3), T67. Rafa Cabrera Bello (+3), Cut. Harold Varner III (+3), Cut. Tony Finau (+3), Cut. Danny Willett (+3), Cut. Phil Mickelson (+4), Cut. Luke Donald (+7)

Recap

Spieth was nothing short of spectacular Saturday, sinking six birdies on one bogey—including five birdies over his last seven holes to end the round.

To get there, Spieth made 72 percent of his greens in regulation with an average drive of 317.1 yards. Nowhere were those numbers more important to back up than on the par-four No. 17, where his drive went 334 yards and landed in the native area. Spieth recovered with an absolutely perfect approach, landing less than three feet to the cup for a quick tap-in.

The only thing that stopped Spieth from running away with first place Saturday was the play of Wallace. The 30-year-old from England went shot-for-shot with Spieth over the last four holes after picking up his lone bogey on the par-four No. 11.

Before those two began their duel, it looked like Hoffman—who won the Valero Texas Open in 2016—would end the day with at least a share of the lead after shooting a 65. That was enough to move Hoffman up 11 spots but not enough to keep him in first place.

Still, it's hard to be upset with where Hoffman stands heading into the final round. He sank one eagle, six birdies and just one bogey on the day, posting a score 10 strokes better than his opening round of 75. Hoffman made 94 percent of his greens in regulation and let his short game do the rest of the work.

It was a strong, though less-than-stellar, day for Cameron Tringale, who posted his first round above 70 all weekend after shooting 66 and 69 over the first two days of play. That dropped him from first to fourth and four strokes back of the lead.

Sunday will feature an intense showdown between a few likely contenders at Augusta next week. As far a tune-ups go, the PGA Tour has plenty to be excited about before the main event begins at The Masters.